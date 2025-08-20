New hopes for Korean basketball
입력 2025.08.20 (05:04) 수정 2025.08.20 (05:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The basketball team, which has found hope by finishing 6th in the Asian Cup after overcoming a long period of stagnation and undergoing a generational change, has returned to the country today.
Coach Ahn Jun-ho and the players, who wrapped up their Asian Cup schedule in Saudi Arabia, returned with bright faces.
Starting with four consecutive domestic evaluation match victories against Japan and Qatar, they showed the potential for the revival of Korean basketball by demonstrating passion and dedication throughout the two-month training period.
Let's hear about the next goal of Coach Ahn Jun-ho, who transformed the national team into the so-called 'hungry wolf pack'.
[Ahn Jun-ho/Basketball National Team Coach: "Our dream is just beginning. We must dream, believe, and realize that dream for the Asian Games next year and the Olympics in 2028."]
Coach Ahn Jun-ho and the players, who wrapped up their Asian Cup schedule in Saudi Arabia, returned with bright faces.
Starting with four consecutive domestic evaluation match victories against Japan and Qatar, they showed the potential for the revival of Korean basketball by demonstrating passion and dedication throughout the two-month training period.
Let's hear about the next goal of Coach Ahn Jun-ho, who transformed the national team into the so-called 'hungry wolf pack'.
[Ahn Jun-ho/Basketball National Team Coach: "Our dream is just beginning. We must dream, believe, and realize that dream for the Asian Games next year and the Olympics in 2028."]
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- New hopes for Korean basketball
-
- 입력 2025-08-20 05:04:51
- 수정2025-08-20 05:05:08
The basketball team, which has found hope by finishing 6th in the Asian Cup after overcoming a long period of stagnation and undergoing a generational change, has returned to the country today.
Coach Ahn Jun-ho and the players, who wrapped up their Asian Cup schedule in Saudi Arabia, returned with bright faces.
Starting with four consecutive domestic evaluation match victories against Japan and Qatar, they showed the potential for the revival of Korean basketball by demonstrating passion and dedication throughout the two-month training period.
Let's hear about the next goal of Coach Ahn Jun-ho, who transformed the national team into the so-called 'hungry wolf pack'.
[Ahn Jun-ho/Basketball National Team Coach: "Our dream is just beginning. We must dream, believe, and realize that dream for the Asian Games next year and the Olympics in 2028."]
Coach Ahn Jun-ho and the players, who wrapped up their Asian Cup schedule in Saudi Arabia, returned with bright faces.
Starting with four consecutive domestic evaluation match victories against Japan and Qatar, they showed the potential for the revival of Korean basketball by demonstrating passion and dedication throughout the two-month training period.
Let's hear about the next goal of Coach Ahn Jun-ho, who transformed the national team into the so-called 'hungry wolf pack'.
[Ahn Jun-ho/Basketball National Team Coach: "Our dream is just beginning. We must dream, believe, and realize that dream for the Asian Games next year and the Olympics in 2028."]
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.