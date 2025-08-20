New hopes for Korean basketball

동영상 고정 취소

The basketball team, which has found hope by finishing 6th in the Asian Cup after overcoming a long period of stagnation and undergoing a generational change, has returned to the country today.



Coach Ahn Jun-ho and the players, who wrapped up their Asian Cup schedule in Saudi Arabia, returned with bright faces.



Starting with four consecutive domestic evaluation match victories against Japan and Qatar, they showed the potential for the revival of Korean basketball by demonstrating passion and dedication throughout the two-month training period.



Let's hear about the next goal of Coach Ahn Jun-ho, who transformed the national team into the so-called 'hungry wolf pack'.



[Ahn Jun-ho/Basketball National Team Coach: "Our dream is just beginning. We must dream, believe, and realize that dream for the Asian Games next year and the Olympics in 2028."]



