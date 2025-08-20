News Today

[News Today] Former PM Han to be re-summoned Friday

입력 2025.08.20 (17:28) 수정 2025.08.20 (17:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The special counsel team on insurrection charges has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo again for questioning this Friday. He already faced a marathon 16-hour session yesterday. Meanwhile, another counsel team has received court approval to extend former First Lady Kim Keon-hee's detention. Her confinement now runs until the end of the month.

[REPORT]
The special counsel team investigating insurrection charges told former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to appear for questioning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 22nd.

Han was investigated for more than sixteen hours on Tuesday at a second round of independent counsel questioning.

The special counsel team said that additional interrogation is inevitable because only about 60% to 70% of the investigation has been completed.

Han reportedly answered all questions without exercising his right to refuse testimony.

Given that the special counsel team regards Han as an accomplice to insurrection, they will review requesting a detention warrant for him as soon as additional questioning is over.

Meanwhile, the special counsel team investigating the allegations related to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee was given the court’s approval to extend her detainment for ten more days until August 31st.

She was detained on August 12th for violating the Capital Markets Act. That detainment period was to end on Thursday.

The special counsel team was supposed to summon the former First Lady to look into the allegations of Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation, but she submitted a letter explaining her absence citing health reasons.

Kim plans to show up for questioning at the rescheduled summons date at 2 p.m. Thursday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Former PM Han to be re-summoned Friday
    • 입력 2025-08-20 17:28:31
    • 수정2025-08-20 17:29:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
The special counsel team on insurrection charges has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo again for questioning this Friday. He already faced a marathon 16-hour session yesterday. Meanwhile, another counsel team has received court approval to extend former First Lady Kim Keon-hee's detention. Her confinement now runs until the end of the month.

[REPORT]
The special counsel team investigating insurrection charges told former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to appear for questioning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 22nd.

Han was investigated for more than sixteen hours on Tuesday at a second round of independent counsel questioning.

The special counsel team said that additional interrogation is inevitable because only about 60% to 70% of the investigation has been completed.

Han reportedly answered all questions without exercising his right to refuse testimony.

Given that the special counsel team regards Han as an accomplice to insurrection, they will review requesting a detention warrant for him as soon as additional questioning is over.

Meanwhile, the special counsel team investigating the allegations related to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee was given the court’s approval to extend her detainment for ten more days until August 31st.

She was detained on August 12th for violating the Capital Markets Act. That detainment period was to end on Thursday.

The special counsel team was supposed to summon the former First Lady to look into the allegations of Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation, but she submitted a letter explaining her absence citing health reasons.

Kim plans to show up for questioning at the rescheduled summons date at 2 p.m. Thursday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 전 총리 밤샘 조사 뒤 재소환 통보…<br>김건희 구속 연장

한덕수 전 총리 밤샘 조사 뒤 재소환 통보…김건희 구속 연장
정부 “석유화학 ‘선 자구노력’ ‘후 지원’”

정부 “석유화학 ‘선 자구노력’ ‘후 지원’”
“중국, 9월 3일 전승절 행사에 우원식 의장 공식 초청”

“중국, 9월 3일 전승절 행사에 우원식 의장 공식 초청”
민주 “띠지분실, 검찰개혁 당위성”…국힘 “당사 압수수색, 초법적 강탈”

민주 “띠지분실, 검찰개혁 당위성”…국힘 “당사 압수수색, 초법적 강탈”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.