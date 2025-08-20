[News Today] Former PM Han to be re-summoned Friday

[LEAD]

The special counsel team on insurrection charges has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo again for questioning this Friday. He already faced a marathon 16-hour session yesterday. Meanwhile, another counsel team has received court approval to extend former First Lady Kim Keon-hee's detention. Her confinement now runs until the end of the month.



[REPORT]

The special counsel team investigating insurrection charges told former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to appear for questioning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 22nd.



Han was investigated for more than sixteen hours on Tuesday at a second round of independent counsel questioning.



The special counsel team said that additional interrogation is inevitable because only about 60% to 70% of the investigation has been completed.



Han reportedly answered all questions without exercising his right to refuse testimony.



Given that the special counsel team regards Han as an accomplice to insurrection, they will review requesting a detention warrant for him as soon as additional questioning is over.



Meanwhile, the special counsel team investigating the allegations related to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee was given the court’s approval to extend her detainment for ten more days until August 31st.



She was detained on August 12th for violating the Capital Markets Act. That detainment period was to end on Thursday.



The special counsel team was supposed to summon the former First Lady to look into the allegations of Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation, but she submitted a letter explaining her absence citing health reasons.



Kim plans to show up for questioning at the rescheduled summons date at 2 p.m. Thursday.