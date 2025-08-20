News Today

[News Today] Phone in Kim Keon-hee probe seized

입력 2025.08.20 (17:28) 수정 2025.08.20 (17:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Lee Jong-ho, a close aide to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee and a key figure in the Marine's death case, smashed and discarded his phone after coming under investigation. KBS has exclusively found that the special counsel has actually secured the device. The phone was used from the time of the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation probe through the Marine's death case, making it a potential key piece of evidence against Kim.

[REPORT]
Former Black Pearl Invest CEO Lee Jong-ho had managed former first lady Kim Keon-hee's account during the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation.

He is also a key figure accused of lobbying to exonerate Lim Seong-geun, a former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, who was initially named a suspect in the Marine’s death case.

Lee Jong-ho / Former CEO of Black Pearl Invest (Aug. 5)
[Did you ask Kim Keon-hee for any favors?] ...

The special counsel team investigating the marine's death raided Lee on July 10 and seized his mobile phone.

But five days later, Lee showed up at Jamwon Hangang Park along with his aide carrying another mobile phone that he had hid earlier. The two dropped the phone on the ground and stomped on it to destroy it. They later tossed the broken phone in a trash bin about 200 meters away.

An official from the special counsel team saw that and obtained the phone.

The phone in question was used between 2022 and 2023, when a probe and trial into the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation were underway and when the Marine's death occurred.

In other words, the special counsel team has obtained an even more important phone than the one found earlier during the raid.

Lee's aide has testified that he acted at Lee's order.

The investigators plan to grill him over alleged evidence destruction instigation.

The results of a forensic analysis of the phone will be shared with the special counsel investigating Kim Keon-hee, as it could be crucial in proving the former first lady's involvement.

Lee claims it is not evidence destruction because the phone in question had been seized by prosecutors in the past but was returned to him later.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Phone in Kim Keon-hee probe seized
    • 입력 2025-08-20 17:28:51
    • 수정2025-08-20 17:29:58
    News Today

[LEAD]
Lee Jong-ho, a close aide to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee and a key figure in the Marine's death case, smashed and discarded his phone after coming under investigation. KBS has exclusively found that the special counsel has actually secured the device. The phone was used from the time of the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation probe through the Marine's death case, making it a potential key piece of evidence against Kim.

[REPORT]
Former Black Pearl Invest CEO Lee Jong-ho had managed former first lady Kim Keon-hee's account during the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation.

He is also a key figure accused of lobbying to exonerate Lim Seong-geun, a former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, who was initially named a suspect in the Marine’s death case.

Lee Jong-ho / Former CEO of Black Pearl Invest (Aug. 5)
[Did you ask Kim Keon-hee for any favors?] ...

The special counsel team investigating the marine's death raided Lee on July 10 and seized his mobile phone.

But five days later, Lee showed up at Jamwon Hangang Park along with his aide carrying another mobile phone that he had hid earlier. The two dropped the phone on the ground and stomped on it to destroy it. They later tossed the broken phone in a trash bin about 200 meters away.

An official from the special counsel team saw that and obtained the phone.

The phone in question was used between 2022 and 2023, when a probe and trial into the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation were underway and when the Marine's death occurred.

In other words, the special counsel team has obtained an even more important phone than the one found earlier during the raid.

Lee's aide has testified that he acted at Lee's order.

The investigators plan to grill him over alleged evidence destruction instigation.

The results of a forensic analysis of the phone will be shared with the special counsel investigating Kim Keon-hee, as it could be crucial in proving the former first lady's involvement.

Lee claims it is not evidence destruction because the phone in question had been seized by prosecutors in the past but was returned to him later.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 전 총리 밤샘 조사 뒤 재소환 통보…<br>김건희 구속 연장

한덕수 전 총리 밤샘 조사 뒤 재소환 통보…김건희 구속 연장
정부 “석유화학 ‘선 자구노력’ ‘후 지원’”

정부 “석유화학 ‘선 자구노력’ ‘후 지원’”
“중국, 9월 3일 전승절 행사에 우원식 의장 공식 초청”

“중국, 9월 3일 전승절 행사에 우원식 의장 공식 초청”
민주 “띠지분실, 검찰개혁 당위성”…국힘 “당사 압수수색, 초법적 강탈”

민주 “띠지분실, 검찰개혁 당위성”…국힘 “당사 압수수색, 초법적 강탈”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.