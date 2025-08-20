News Today

[News Today] Loss of banknote straps under probe

입력 2025.08.20 (17:29) 수정 2025.08.20 (17:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
KBS exclusively reported how prosecutors seized bundles of freshly printed cash at the hideout of shaman Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geonjin, but then lost the straps and stickers that were key to tracing the money. Following the report, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho called it a “very serious matter” and ordered a fact-finding probe and inspection. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has since launched an immediate inquiry.

[REPORT]
Since the KBS report that prosecutors lost banknote straps from freshly printed cash bundles discovered at the home of shaman Geonjin, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has now launched an inspection into the matter.

This comes after Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho called the case "very serious" and ordered all necessary measures, including inspections, to get to the bottom of it.

Last December, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office found cash worth 165 million won, or around 118-thousand U.S. dollars, during a raid at the home of the shaman, whose real name is Jeon Seong-bae. Of that amount, 50 million won were cash bundles fresh out of the Bank of Korea.

These bundles have straps and stickers attached that can help trace the route of cash movement.

However while counting the cash for the seized materials to be formally accepted, an employee lost all of this lead.

As photos of the cash bundles were revealed to media four months later, only then did the investigation team confirm that the cash in question was tied with rubber bands instead of paper straps.

They belatedly visited the Bank of Korea to look into the matter but stopped the chase after being told the source of the money cannot be verified.

This damage done to the seized material was reported to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at the time but a formal inspection did not take place.

The office says it was an employee's honest mistake but others suspect it may have been intentional.

Ryu Hyeok / Former Justice Ministry inspector
If a decision was made to gloss over the case without taking procedures, a review is necessary regarding whether that was appropriate.

With a lead lost, the prosecution did not even send over this cash bundle case to the special counsel team.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Loss of banknote straps under probe
    • 입력 2025-08-20 17:29:00
    • 수정2025-08-20 17:30:06
    News Today

[LEAD]
KBS exclusively reported how prosecutors seized bundles of freshly printed cash at the hideout of shaman Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geonjin, but then lost the straps and stickers that were key to tracing the money. Following the report, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho called it a “very serious matter” and ordered a fact-finding probe and inspection. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has since launched an immediate inquiry.

[REPORT]
Since the KBS report that prosecutors lost banknote straps from freshly printed cash bundles discovered at the home of shaman Geonjin, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has now launched an inspection into the matter.

This comes after Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho called the case "very serious" and ordered all necessary measures, including inspections, to get to the bottom of it.

Last December, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office found cash worth 165 million won, or around 118-thousand U.S. dollars, during a raid at the home of the shaman, whose real name is Jeon Seong-bae. Of that amount, 50 million won were cash bundles fresh out of the Bank of Korea.

These bundles have straps and stickers attached that can help trace the route of cash movement.

However while counting the cash for the seized materials to be formally accepted, an employee lost all of this lead.

As photos of the cash bundles were revealed to media four months later, only then did the investigation team confirm that the cash in question was tied with rubber bands instead of paper straps.

They belatedly visited the Bank of Korea to look into the matter but stopped the chase after being told the source of the money cannot be verified.

This damage done to the seized material was reported to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at the time but a formal inspection did not take place.

The office says it was an employee's honest mistake but others suspect it may have been intentional.

Ryu Hyeok / Former Justice Ministry inspector
If a decision was made to gloss over the case without taking procedures, a review is necessary regarding whether that was appropriate.

With a lead lost, the prosecution did not even send over this cash bundle case to the special counsel team.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 전 총리 밤샘 조사 뒤 재소환 통보…<br>김건희 구속 연장

한덕수 전 총리 밤샘 조사 뒤 재소환 통보…김건희 구속 연장
정부 “석유화학 ‘선 자구노력’ ‘후 지원’”

정부 “석유화학 ‘선 자구노력’ ‘후 지원’”
“중국, 9월 3일 전승절 행사에 우원식 의장 공식 초청”

“중국, 9월 3일 전승절 행사에 우원식 의장 공식 초청”
민주 “띠지분실, 검찰개혁 당위성”…국힘 “당사 압수수색, 초법적 강탈”

민주 “띠지분실, 검찰개혁 당위성”…국힘 “당사 압수수색, 초법적 강탈”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.