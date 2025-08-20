[News Today] Meeting business leaders ahead of summit

President Lee Jae Myung met with Korean business leaders ahead of next week's summit with U.S. President Trump. He thanked them for helping secure progress in tariff talks and urged government and industry to act as one team. Lee called for turning crisis into opportunity, stressing the need for real results.



President Lee Jae Myung met with the industrialists who are to accompany him on his upcoming trip to Washington.



He first thanked them for their support in gaining good results at the tariff negotiations.



The president also asked them to get ready for the summit with the U.S. by working with the government as one team and to produce substantial results this time as well.



Kang Yu-jung/ Presidential spokesperson

The President said gov't, businesses face hard times due to changes in export environment, we must come together, turn this crisis into an opportunity.



Economic groups such as the Federation of Korean Industries and various business leaders were present at the meeting.



President Lee listened to their detailed investment plans in America as Korea had earlier reached agreements with the U.S. including on an investment fund worth 350 billion U.S. dollars.



The meeting participants also discussed ways to expand bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of shipbuilding, semiconductors and key minerals.



Kang Yu-jung/ Presidential spokesperson

They agreed that the shipbuilding industry is an important agenda for the summit as well as for wrapping up the tariff talks.



In regards to the revision of the laws protecting workers' rights, President Lee reportedly said that the labor laws and the Commercial Code should, in principle, measure up to advanced nations' levels.



The top office said that the President demonstrated his commitment to revising the labor-related laws while also promising less burden on businesses by easing unnecessary regulations.