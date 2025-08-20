[News Today] Park Chan-wook's anticipated new film

[LEAD]

Actors Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin star in the upcoming film 'No Other Choice'. Director Park Chan-wook, who called it the 'project of his life', described the film as a story about the tragedy of people who exist only as workers in their jobs.



[REPORT]

Park Chan-wook / Director, 'No Other Choice’

It tells the tragedy of someone defined only by their jobs, existing solely as a worker or manager, with no identity beyond work.



A realistic story of average modern day people.



This is how director Park Chan-wook described his new film 'No Other Choice'.



A press event held Tuesday was attended by Park as well as the film's star-studded cast, including Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran and Cha Seung-won.



'No Other Choice' is a thriller where the main character, fired from his company, struggles to protect his family.



It's an adaptation of the U.S. novel 'The Ax'. Park said that ever since he first read the book 20 years ago, he wanted to make it into a movie for a long time.



This film is Lee Byung-hun's third collaboration with Park. Son Ye-jin is returning to the big screen for the first time in seven years since her 2018 film 'The Negotiation'.