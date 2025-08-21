News 9

Kim’s watch spotted in bag video

입력 2025.08.21 (14:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 20), we start with an exclusive report regarding Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's watch.

Our reporters have confirmed a video showing Mrs. Kim wearing a wristwatch estimated to be worth tens of millions of won.

It is the same model and design as the watch that was reportedly given to her by an individual who won a project from the presidential office.

Mrs. Kim has claimed that she does not know about this watch.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

In September 2022, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee met with Pastor Choi Jae-young at the Covana Contents office.

She defends herself regarding the 'expensive necklace' that became an issue during her NATO trip.

[Mrs. Kim Keon-hee/Sept. 2022: "I thought I needed at least minimal accessories for the overseas trip, so I borrowed them from somewhere."]

At this moment, a watch is visible on Mrs. Kim's wrist.

It is similar to the wristwatch worth 52 million won that businessman Seo Seong-bin claimed to have bought for her.

We compared them in detail.

The angular corners, the crown with a serrated button on the upper right, and the position of the sub-dials on the watch face are all identical.

In particular, the slanted arrangement of the numbers is a unique feature of this model.

Seo claimed he gave the watch to Mrs. Kim on September 7, 2022, and the video was filmed six days later on September 13.

Seo, who was a major customer of the brand, said he was able to purchase it for 35 million won, cheaper than the retail price.

Our reporters showed the video to Seo.

[Seo Seong-bin/Watch buyer: "The strap has some volume, right? I can say it's somewhat similar. About 70%..."]

Seo stated that Mrs. Kim requested a proxy purchase, saying she needed a watch to wear during her trip in May 2022, but he only received 5 million won in cash for the watch, and has not been reimbursed for the rest to this day.

[Seo Seong-bin/Watch buyer/Aug. 12, KBS News9: "After delivering the watch, she said something like, she would send the rest right away."]

Coincidentally, the moment when it appeared that she was wearing this watch was when she received an 'expensive bag' from Pastor Choi Jae-young.

[Mrs. Kim Keon-hee/Sept. 2022: "Why do you keep bringing this? (No, no, just... I can't do this next time...) Oh, please don't do this anymore, really stop."]

Mrs. Kim's side stated in response to KBS's inquiry about the watch in the video that it is "something they are not aware of."

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim’s watch spotted in bag video
    • 입력 2025-08-21 14:41:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 20), we start with an exclusive report regarding Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's watch.

Our reporters have confirmed a video showing Mrs. Kim wearing a wristwatch estimated to be worth tens of millions of won.

It is the same model and design as the watch that was reportedly given to her by an individual who won a project from the presidential office.

Mrs. Kim has claimed that she does not know about this watch.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

In September 2022, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee met with Pastor Choi Jae-young at the Covana Contents office.

She defends herself regarding the 'expensive necklace' that became an issue during her NATO trip.

[Mrs. Kim Keon-hee/Sept. 2022: "I thought I needed at least minimal accessories for the overseas trip, so I borrowed them from somewhere."]

At this moment, a watch is visible on Mrs. Kim's wrist.

It is similar to the wristwatch worth 52 million won that businessman Seo Seong-bin claimed to have bought for her.

We compared them in detail.

The angular corners, the crown with a serrated button on the upper right, and the position of the sub-dials on the watch face are all identical.

In particular, the slanted arrangement of the numbers is a unique feature of this model.

Seo claimed he gave the watch to Mrs. Kim on September 7, 2022, and the video was filmed six days later on September 13.

Seo, who was a major customer of the brand, said he was able to purchase it for 35 million won, cheaper than the retail price.

Our reporters showed the video to Seo.

[Seo Seong-bin/Watch buyer: "The strap has some volume, right? I can say it's somewhat similar. About 70%..."]

Seo stated that Mrs. Kim requested a proxy purchase, saying she needed a watch to wear during her trip in May 2022, but he only received 5 million won in cash for the watch, and has not been reimbursed for the rest to this day.

[Seo Seong-bin/Watch buyer/Aug. 12, KBS News9: "After delivering the watch, she said something like, she would send the rest right away."]

Coincidentally, the moment when it appeared that she was wearing this watch was when she received an 'expensive bag' from Pastor Choi Jae-young.

[Mrs. Kim Keon-hee/Sept. 2022: "Why do you keep bringing this? (No, no, just... I can't do this next time...) Oh, please don't do this anymore, really stop."]

Mrs. Kim's side stated in response to KBS's inquiry about the watch in the video that it is "something they are not aware of."

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사, 특검 사무실 도착…구속 후 세 번째 소환조사

김건희 여사, 특검 사무실 도착…구속 후 세 번째 소환조사
‘허위 재산 신고 의혹’ 김남국, 항소심도 무죄

‘허위 재산 신고 의혹’ 김남국, 항소심도 무죄
이 대통령, 빌 게이츠 만나 “지구 위한 공공 활동에 함께할 방법 찾겠다”

이 대통령, 빌 게이츠 만나 “지구 위한 공공 활동에 함께할 방법 찾겠다”
방문진법, 국회 본회의 통과…<br>EBS법에 2차 필리버스터 진행

방문진법, 국회 본회의 통과…EBS법에 2차 필리버스터 진행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.