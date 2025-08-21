Kim’s watch spotted in bag video

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Aug. 20), we start with an exclusive report regarding Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's watch.



Our reporters have confirmed a video showing Mrs. Kim wearing a wristwatch estimated to be worth tens of millions of won.



It is the same model and design as the watch that was reportedly given to her by an individual who won a project from the presidential office.



Mrs. Kim has claimed that she does not know about this watch.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Bae Ji-hyun.



[Report]



In September 2022, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee met with Pastor Choi Jae-young at the Covana Contents office.



She defends herself regarding the 'expensive necklace' that became an issue during her NATO trip.



[Mrs. Kim Keon-hee/Sept. 2022: "I thought I needed at least minimal accessories for the overseas trip, so I borrowed them from somewhere."]



At this moment, a watch is visible on Mrs. Kim's wrist.



It is similar to the wristwatch worth 52 million won that businessman Seo Seong-bin claimed to have bought for her.



We compared them in detail.



The angular corners, the crown with a serrated button on the upper right, and the position of the sub-dials on the watch face are all identical.



In particular, the slanted arrangement of the numbers is a unique feature of this model.



Seo claimed he gave the watch to Mrs. Kim on September 7, 2022, and the video was filmed six days later on September 13.



Seo, who was a major customer of the brand, said he was able to purchase it for 35 million won, cheaper than the retail price.



Our reporters showed the video to Seo.



[Seo Seong-bin/Watch buyer: "The strap has some volume, right? I can say it's somewhat similar. About 70%..."]



Seo stated that Mrs. Kim requested a proxy purchase, saying she needed a watch to wear during her trip in May 2022, but he only received 5 million won in cash for the watch, and has not been reimbursed for the rest to this day.



[Seo Seong-bin/Watch buyer/Aug. 12, KBS News9: "After delivering the watch, she said something like, she would send the rest right away."]



Coincidentally, the moment when it appeared that she was wearing this watch was when she received an 'expensive bag' from Pastor Choi Jae-young.



[Mrs. Kim Keon-hee/Sept. 2022: "Why do you keep bringing this? (No, no, just... I can't do this next time...) Oh, please don't do this anymore, really stop."]



Mrs. Kim's side stated in response to KBS's inquiry about the watch in the video that it is "something they are not aware of."



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



