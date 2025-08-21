Ex-PM Han faces 3rd summons

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special investigation team for the insurrection case investigated former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for over sixteen hours from yesterday (Aug. 19) until early this morning (Aug. 20) and has requested him to appear again this Friday.



They decided to further investigate the charges of conspiracy to commit insurrection and to consider whether to request a detention warrant.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who appeared for the second special investigation as a suspect, underwent questioning for over 16 hours, lasting into the late night.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "(You underwent a long investigation today; what points did you clarify?) …"]



The special investigation team stated that additional investigation is necessary and has requested his reappearance on the 22nd.



They explained that "about 60-70% of the investigation has been completed" and that "there is a lot of additional evidence and charges collected."



In particular, the special investigation team considers CCTV footage from the presidential office showing former Prime Minister Han holding documents related to martial law as key evidence.



They believe this indicates that he discussed plans for the implementation of martial law, viewing the testimony that he "did not see the documents" as false.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/Feb.: "After finishing the cabinet meeting on the lifting of martial law, I went to my office and realized that the martial law proclamation was in the back pocket of my suit."]



They are also confirming circumstances indicating his involvement in the execution after the proclamation of martial law.



He had phone conversations lasting about 3 minutes with former Minister of Culture Yoo In-chon and about 7 minutes with former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho of the People Power Party, raising suspicions that he may have given orders related to martial law.



Additionally, signing a newly created martial law proclamation to correct legal flaws after the fact is also being viewed as "conspiracy to commit insurrection."



The special investigation team stated, "The Prime Minister is the President's primary advisory body and has the duty to uphold the nation and the constitution," emphasizing that "whether this responsibility was properly fulfilled is the core of the investigation."



The special investigation team plans to review whether to request a detention warrant after the third investigation.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



