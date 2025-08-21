News 9

Safety issues flagged earlier

입력 2025.08.21 (14:52)

[Anchor]

However, it has been revealed that this apartment construction site had already been pointed out for safety issues even before the accident occurred.

It has been confirmed that the falling object prevention net was not properly secured, posing a risk of falling.

Reporter Lee Se-jung has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

The Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency inspected the apartment construction site of DL Construction and found the following results.

Four months before the accident, it was noted that there was a "risk of falling object prevention net detachment at Building 101."

This is a net designed to prevent materials from falling and injuring workers, but it was not properly secured.

This is the falling object prevention net for Building 103, where the accident occurred.

It has been reported that the condition of the bolts supporting this net was poor.

[Kim Joo-young/Member of the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee/Democratic Party: "The J-shaped bolt somehow broke. It was supposed to withstand up to 3.3 tons... We need to confirm whether the J-shaped bolt was poorly manufactured."]

The agency conducts site inspections at least every six months based on the hazardous risk prevention plan submitted by the construction company.

The imspection setup allows one or two inspectors to cover the entire construction site in just 2 to 3 hours.

During the inspection, only Building 101 was pointed out, but it is difficult to assert that the other buildings had no issues.

It has been repeatedly confirmed that basic measures to prevent falls were not properly implemented at the site.

There were six related points of concern, including safety railings, fall protection nets, and safety harness attachment equipment.

[Park Jong-il/Professor of Safety Engineering, Seoul University of Science and Technology: "(Fall accidents) do not just result in injuries; they often lead to fatalities as well. Despite repeated concerns, it seems that some measures have still not been adhered to."]

The DL Construction site received 21 points of concern over nine inspections during the 1 year and 7 months since construction began.

However, all were marked as "conditionally acceptable." The concerns were noted as minor risk factors, and after reporting their own corrective actions within ten days, construction was allowed to continue as is.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.

