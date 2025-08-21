News 9

Gangneung halves water supply

[Anchor]

Starting today (Aug. 20), the city of Gangneung in Gangwon Province, which is experiencing severe drought, has implemented a water supply restriction by shutting off 50% of the water meters.

Due to the ongoing heatwave, residents are facing increasing inconveniences as water use becomes limited.

Reporter Noh Ji-young has the story.

[Report]

Early in the morning, the village head visits households.

He opens the water meter box in the yard and shuts the valve halfway.

Starting today, Gangneung, which is suffering from extreme drought, has entered a water supply restriction by shutting off 50% of the water meter capacity.

The village head is visiting each household to directly shut off the water meters as part of the restriction measures.

[Choi Chan-won/Gangnam-dong Village Head, Gangneung City: "We are implementing a 50% shut-off of the meters, and we are asking residents to cooperate."]

An apartment complex with over 750 households.

Although it has a water tank with a capacity of 1,100 tons, there are no exceptions.

The water valves sent to each household are only opened to 40% of the usual amount.

[Apartment Announcement: "Residents are encouraged to use a cup for brushing teeth, do laundry in batches, and reduce shower time..."]

This senior center, which provides communal meals, has decided to suspend lunch for the time being to reduce water usage.

[Choi Nam-woon/Senior Center User: "On weekdays, we used to boil noodles and eat together, but now it will open in the afternoon."]

Some apartments have closed their sauna facilities until the drought is alleviated.

The city of Gangneung hopes that restaurants and accommodations, which need to operate for customers, will voluntarily participate in the water supply restrictions.

However, confusion is arising on the ground.

[Lee Seung-hee/Accommodation Operator: "Since this is the first time for such a situation, I am worried about whether I should accept only half the guests or what to do..."]

The water supply restrictions have been implemented amid a heatwave that has lasted for a week, with daytime temperatures soaring to 35 degrees celsius.

The inconveniences for citizens are increasing.

This is KBS News, Noh Ji-young.

