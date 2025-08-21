Son shares emotional memory

동영상 고정 취소





Son Heung-min, who expressed his ambition to become a legend at LAFC, showed an emotional moment while recalling his idol who greatly helped him during his teenage years. What is the story behind this?



During his lonely start as a professional in a foreign country, Dutch football legend Ruud van Nistelrooy was a strong support for Son Heung-min in his teenage years.



Van Nistelrooy also expressed his affection for Son Heung-min in an interview with KBS.



[Ruud van Nistelrooy/2010: "Son Heung-min is an exceptionally talented player. I'm really happy to be able to be with him in the Hamburg team at such a young age, and I hope he recovers from his injury quickly so we can enjoy playing together."]



Recalling his memories with van Nistelrooy, Son Heung-min became emotional, saying he also wants to be a player who is respected by someone.



[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "He came to me and he grabbed me and said, 'we're going to wait for you.' And then I started crying. He always grabbed me after training. He says, 'Sonny, if you need anything, just come to me.' It was one of my best experiences I've ever had."]



