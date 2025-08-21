20% of card spent to be refunded

동영상 고정 취소





The government has decided to return up to 300,000 won in Onnuri gift certificates if consumers use their payment cards more than last year as part of a consumption promotion policy.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung will explain how to qualify.



[Report]



The program is called "Sangsaeng Payback."



The period is from September to November of this year.



If payment card usage increases compared to last year, 20% of the increase will be refunded.



For example, if the average monthly card spending last year was 1 million won, the spending in September, October, and November must exceed 1 million won each month.



If you spent 1.3 million won in September, you would receive a refund of 60,000 won, which is 20% of the additional 300,000 won spent.



A maximum of 100,000 won per month will be refunded, with a total limit of 300,000 won over three months.



The refund will be provided in the form of digital Onnuri gift certificates, which can be used at traditional markets or shopping districts, as it is aimed at supporting small businesses.



Eligible applicants are citizens and foreigners aged 19 and older who have card usage records from last year.



Applications can be submitted online from the 15th of next month until November 30, and in-person applications can also be made at traditional market merchant associations.



Card spending will be based on domestic usage, excluding department stores, outlets, and large supermarkets.



Unlike the consumer coupons for economic recovery, spending at restaurants or bakeries with annual sales exceeding 3 billion won will also be included in the consumption records.



The same criteria will apply to the card usage from last year that serves as the comparison standard.



[Lee Dae-geon/Director General for Micro-Enterprise Policy, Ministry of SMEs and Startups: "We are considering areas where consumption can be concentrated, especially in economically vulnerable sectors..."]



However, since the refund is settled after the fact, immediate consumption stimulation effects are not expected, and there are concerns that the complexity of the system may lead to low participation.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



