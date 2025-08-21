News 9

Luxury watch linked to Kim Keon-hee

[Anchor]

The special investigation team looking into Kim Keon-hee is also suspecting that the watch seen in this video is an expensive watch received from businessman Seo.

Although Mrs. Kim claims she does not know about this watch, her previous statements regarding such items have been confirmed as lies.

We continue with Reporter Han Sol.

[Report]

On the 25th of last month, the special investigation team conducted a search and seizure at the home of Mrs. Kim's relative.

They seized a fake 'diplomatic necklace', an empty watch box, and a warranty. However, during her first summons, Mrs. Kim stated that she didn't know anything except for the necklace.

Since the physical watch was not recovered, it was difficult to substantiate the charges based solely on the testimony of Seo Seong-bin, who claimed to have given her the watch.

Recently, the special investigation team determined that Mrs. Kim was wearing a watch similar to the one in question in the “high-end luxury bag delivery” video.

With the video secured, the investigation is expected to accelerate.

Mrs. Kim's statements regarding these luxury items have so far been proven to be false.

The expensive necklace worn during the NATO summit.

Initially, she claimed she "borrowed" it, then later said it was a "fake", and subsequently changed her story to say it was a "gift from her mother".

However, Lee Bong-kwan, the chairman of Seohee Construction, admitted to giving her the necklace in return for requesting the appointment of his son-in-law, exposing her lies.

The necklace, bag, and ginseng tea that were reportedly delivered through Jeon Seong-bae of the Unification Church are also claimed by Mrs. Kim's side to have "no connection".

However, the investigation team has secured recordings of Mrs. Kim saying she'd "received the ginseng powder" and believes it is highly likely that all other gifts were also delivered.

[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "(The suspect) has no obligation to confess and can exercise the right to remain silent, but when false statements are made, it can negatively impact the suspect in both investigations and trials."]

Mrs. Kim is scheduled to be summoned again by the special investigation team tomorrow (Aug. 21) afternoon.

The detention period has been extended until the end of this month.

This is KBS News Han Sol.

