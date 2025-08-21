News 9

Probe launched into DL Construction

[Anchor]

Authorities are continuing a forced investigation into workplace fatalities.

Today (Aug. 20), construction companies were subjected to a search and seizure, including DL Construction, where a worker in his 50s fell to his death.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

This is the apartment construction site where a worker fell to his death earlier this month.

The police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted a search and seizure of the subcontractor's office located here.

In total, four locations were targeted for the search, including the headquarters of DL Construction, the main contractor.

At this construction site, on the 8th, a worker in his 50s fell to the ground while dismantling a safety net at a height of about 18 meters on the 6th floor.

The worker was transported to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but ultimately passed away.

According to the police investigation, the worker was affiliated with a subcontractor of DL Construction, and it was determined that a safety harness was not in use at the time of the accident.

DL Construction immediately halted work on site. All executives, including the CEO, team leaders and site managers, submitted their resignations collectively.

Twelve days after the accident, the police and labor authorities dispatched over 30 investigators and labor inspectors to secure relevant documents and computer data.

They plan to focus on whether safety measures were properly implemented on site.

The police will continue their investigation into charges of negligent homicide under the Criminal Act, while the Ministry of Labor will investigate possible violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

