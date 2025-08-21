Convenience stores push OTC sales

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been over 10 years since convenience stores started selling over-the-counter medications like fever reducers.



The convenience store industry is requesting an increase in the variety of products available, citing a high demand from customers looking for medications.



However, pharmacists are strongly opposed to this.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



The over-the-counter medications sold in convenience stores include four types: fever reducers, cold medicine, digestive aids, and pain relief patches, totaling 11 items.



These can be purchased without a doctor's prescription.



At any convenience store that operates 24 hours, these over-the-counter medications are in high demand among consumers.



[Kim Ha-jin/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "I want to take medicine quickly when I'm sick, especially when I have indigestion. On holidays, all the pharmacies are closed..."]



[Yoon Da-on/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "I think the best part is being able to buy it right in front of my house, and I don't have to go looking for a pharmacy."]



In particular, more than half of the daily sales of over-the-counter medications at convenience stores occur between the evening when pharmacies close and the early morning of the next day.



On weekends, when many pharmacies are closed, 40% of the weekly sales are made during this time.



Despite the strong sales, the variety of products has remained unchanged for 13 years.



The convenience store industry is requesting an expansion of the product range to include items like anti-diarrheal and antacid medications that are in high demand from consumers.



[Hwang Dae-hyun/Convenience Store Manager: "(There are cases where customers are looking for other items), but due to the nature of convenience stores, we can only handle a limited range of products, which is a bit disappointing."]



However, pharmacist organizations oppose the expansion, citing concerns about indiscriminate sales and potential misuse.



[Lee Kwang-min/Vice President of the Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "Through various regulations, it is permitted to use these medications in a limited manner in urgent situations. However, safety measures are not being adhered to in actual practice..."]



Amid the conflict between the convenience store industry and pharmacist organizations, the designated review committee that will decide on the expansion of product categories has not met for seven years.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare has stated that it will review the possibility of expansion.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



