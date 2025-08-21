Itaewon firefighter found dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A firefighter in his 30s, who was involved in rescue operations at the Itaewon disaster site, has been found dead ten days after going missing.



This firefighter had been expressing symptoms of depression since the disaster until recently.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.



[Report]



The Itaewon disaster claimed the lives of over 150 people.



On the 10th, firefighter Mr. Park, who was deployed for the rescue operation at that time, went missing.



His last known appearance was when he parked his car on the shoulder near a highway tollgate in the early morning and disappeared.



However, today (Aug. 20) around 12:30 PM, Park was found dead under a bridge in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.



The police had been tracking Park's movements through CCTV and searching the vicinity, and today they discovered him about 8 km away from his vehicle.



It has been ten days since the missing report was filed.



Park had sent a text message to acquaintances on the 9th expressing his apologies, after which he lost contact.



The Incheon Fire Department revealed that Park had been receiving psychological counseling for depression since the disaster.



He had received treatment, including psychological counseling and hospital visits supported by the National Fire Agency, 12 times until April this year, but it seems he continued to suffer from persistent trauma.



[Seo Min-ki/Head of Incheon Fire Department, Korean Government Employees' Union: "In the fire service, it is a hierarchical society. Even if there is trauma, it is not an environment where one can comfortably speak about it at work."]



The Natinal Fire Agency stated that over 1,300 firefighters have received trauma treatment even a year after the Itaewon disaster.



[Baek Jong-woo/Professor of Psychiatry at Kyung Hee University: "It has been reported that when other firefighters hear about it together at first, it helps in the early detection of trauma."]



The Itaewon disaster bereaved families' association issued a statement expressing that they feel "an overwhelming sense of despair and grief," mourning Park's death.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!