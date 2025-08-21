News 9

Joint probe into Chengdo train accident

[Anchor]

A joint investigation is underway at the site of the train accident in Cheongdo, Gyeongbuk Province, where seven people were either killed or injured.

It is reported that the workers were moving towards the tracks in a section where the width narrows when the accident occurred.

Reporter Park Jun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Workers wearing safety helmets walk in a line along the tracks.

A moment later, a Mugunghwa train passes in the same direction.

This train struck the workers, resulting in the deaths of two and injuries to five others.

Police, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted a joint investigation at the accident site this afternoon (Aug. 20).

At the time of the accident, four train warning devices had been provided to the workers, but some were found to be damaged.

It is reported that the workers were moving outside the tracks, but moved onto the tracks in a section where the width narrows on a slope.

Notably, it was confirmed that the accident site is located on a curved section and is obscured by dense vegetation, limiting visibility.

[Ahn Joong-man/Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit, Gyeongbuk Police Agency: "Upon checking (the site), it was found that there were many curved courses. It appears that visibility would have been quite limited to the naked eye..."]

The police have also identified that Korail requested additional tasks from subcontractors that were not originally included in the contract, and are investigating the related circumstances.

The subcontractor employees who died in the accident were in their 30s, including one new employee who had just joined this year, and another who was an only son, deepening the tragedy.

[Friend of the accident victim: "He was a hardworking friend who and also enjoyed his hobbies, so it's really heartbreaking..."]

Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon stated at the National Assembly that a thorough investigation would be conducted at accident site, emphasizing that railways are one of the most high-risk workplaces. He said that Korail should not treat this as a one-time cover-up.

This is KBS News, Park Jun-woo.

