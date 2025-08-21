News 9

Foreigners compete in Korean

[Anchor]

As the number of people learning Korean around the world increases, there are also foreigners who have taken on the challenge of Korean oratory.

Recently in Vietnam, foreign speakers competed in their oratory skills.

What messages did they shout?

Reporter Jung Yoon-seop has the story.

[Report]

[Simseok Elementary School/South Korea Team: "Let’s pledge not to just pass by when we see a forest fire! Be careful of forest fires!"]

The K-Speech World Contest began with the loud voices of Korean children, demonstrating their skills.

Even if their pronunciation is still awkward, their messages are clear.

[Yan Pheow Panya Pat/Cambodian Participant: "(If we share love little by little) a good world will come, I shout out loud!"]

Despite different nationalities and skin colors, the speakers shared that their lives changed while learning Korean.

[Bolat Albina/Kazakhstan Participant: "Thanks to Korean, I was admitted to the top prestigious university in Kazakhstan."]

[Lindy Coxon/UK Participant: "(Living only as a mother) I found myself. All of this is thanks to learning Korean."]

A speaker from Africa, on the other side of the globe, says that Korean has become a source of hope.

[Meaza Berhanumeko/Ethiopian Participant: "(By learning Korean and) experiencing Korean culture, I came to dream of a bright tomorrow for Ethiopia."]

Over 40 speakers from 24 countries showcased their polished Korean oratory skills.

[Manirin Sentawilai/Laotian Participant: "Physical violence leaves scars on the body, while verbal violence deeply engraves pain in the heart."]

[Kim Kyung-seok/President of the Korean Speech·Eloquence Association: "(Foreign speakers) are now expressing their thoughts and feelings emotionally to persuade others."]

Korean oratory, K-Speech, is now becoming a symbol of confidence for future generations abroad.

[Viet Wave/Vietnamese Participants/Group Team: "Now it’s our turn. We can do it too!"]

This is Jung Yoon-seop from KBS News in Bangkok.

