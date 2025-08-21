News 9

U.S. prompts equity-subsidy tradeoff

입력 2025.08.21 (16:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Reports have emerged that the U.S. government will not stop at securing stakes in this manner at Intel.

Samsung Electronics is immediately affected by this.

If implemented, semiconductor companies are in a perplexing situation, having to choose whether to give up their stakes or forgo subsidies.

Next, we have Lee Do-yoon with the report.

[Report]

This is a Samsung Electronics semiconductor factory under construction in Texas, USA.

[Greg Abbott/Former Governor of Texas/November 2021: "Thank you again, Samsung, for such a large investment."]

The construction cost alone amounts to 24 trillion won.

Samsung has decided to invest 53 trillion won in the U.S. by 2030, and in return, the U.S. has promised a subsidy of 4.7 billion dollars, equivalent to 6.6 trillion won.

However, it has been reported that the Trump administration is considering a plan to convert subsidies for foreign companies into equity stakes.

If we assume that, like Intel, the subsidy represents a portion of the market capitalization and is received in equity, the stake that the U.S. could obtain from Samsung Electronics would be 1.58%.

This is nearly equivalent to the stake held by Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Companies are now faced with the choice of whether to give up their stakes or forgo subsidies.

[Kim Yang-pang/Specialist Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "For our companies, there would be no need to receive subsidies at the cost of giving up equity. The money that was prepared as subsidies would go to U.S. companies and not come to our companies."]

When the U.S. government approved the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan, it demanded a so-called 'golden share' that would influence major management decisions of the company.

National security was cited as the justification, and the same approach could be applied to semiconductor companies.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Trade and Economic Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "This is very different from the existing principles of a free market. It can be seen as a new industrial policy where the government directly intervenes in the private sector, similar to China's state capitalism model, citing national security and technological hegemony."]

However, if the effect of subsidies disappears, semiconductor prices in the U.S. will also rise, so the implementation of this plan remains to be watched.

President Trump has already warned of imposing tariffs of up to 300% on semiconductor companies that do not invest domestically.

This is Lee Do-yoon from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. prompts equity-subsidy tradeoff
    • 입력 2025-08-21 16:08:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Reports have emerged that the U.S. government will not stop at securing stakes in this manner at Intel.

Samsung Electronics is immediately affected by this.

If implemented, semiconductor companies are in a perplexing situation, having to choose whether to give up their stakes or forgo subsidies.

Next, we have Lee Do-yoon with the report.

[Report]

This is a Samsung Electronics semiconductor factory under construction in Texas, USA.

[Greg Abbott/Former Governor of Texas/November 2021: "Thank you again, Samsung, for such a large investment."]

The construction cost alone amounts to 24 trillion won.

Samsung has decided to invest 53 trillion won in the U.S. by 2030, and in return, the U.S. has promised a subsidy of 4.7 billion dollars, equivalent to 6.6 trillion won.

However, it has been reported that the Trump administration is considering a plan to convert subsidies for foreign companies into equity stakes.

If we assume that, like Intel, the subsidy represents a portion of the market capitalization and is received in equity, the stake that the U.S. could obtain from Samsung Electronics would be 1.58%.

This is nearly equivalent to the stake held by Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Companies are now faced with the choice of whether to give up their stakes or forgo subsidies.

[Kim Yang-pang/Specialist Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "For our companies, there would be no need to receive subsidies at the cost of giving up equity. The money that was prepared as subsidies would go to U.S. companies and not come to our companies."]

When the U.S. government approved the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan, it demanded a so-called 'golden share' that would influence major management decisions of the company.

National security was cited as the justification, and the same approach could be applied to semiconductor companies.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Trade and Economic Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "This is very different from the existing principles of a free market. It can be seen as a new industrial policy where the government directly intervenes in the private sector, similar to China's state capitalism model, citing national security and technological hegemony."]

However, if the effect of subsidies disappears, semiconductor prices in the U.S. will also rise, so the implementation of this plan remains to be watched.

President Trump has already warned of imposing tariffs of up to 300% on semiconductor companies that do not invest domestically.

This is Lee Do-yoon from KBS News.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 경찰 “용인서 30대 여성 살해 용의자 강원서 <br>추적 중”

[속보] 경찰 “용인서 30대 여성 살해 용의자 강원서 추적 중”
김건희 여사 구속 후 3차 소환…건진법사 영장심사 포기

김건희 여사 구속 후 3차 소환…건진법사 영장심사 포기
내란특검, 국회사무처 압수수색 …영장에 ‘피의자 추경호’ 적시

내란특검, 국회사무처 압수수색 …영장에 ‘피의자 추경호’ 적시
실거주 목적만 수도권 주택 거래 …외국인 토지거래허가구역 지정

실거주 목적만 수도권 주택 거래 …외국인 토지거래허가구역 지정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.