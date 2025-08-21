Lee Jung-hoo hits 7th HR on birthday

동영상 고정 취소

Major League Baseball's Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants celebrated his 27th birthday by hitting his 7th home run of the season, making it a perfect day.



Batting first against San Diego, Lee Jung-hoo's birthday fireworks started from his first at-bat in the first inning.



The ball went over the right field fence, becoming his 7th home run of the season with a distance of 122 meters.



It was a home run that came after a long wait of 97 days,



and Lee Jung-hoo received great congratulations from his teammates.



In the 5th inning, he added a double, creating an unforgettable birthday.



He raised his batting average for August to .344, showing signs of a resurgence.



