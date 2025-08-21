News 9

Ruling party calls for ribbon prove

[Anchor]

In relation to the incident of the lost Gwanbong-gwon ribbon, which was reported exclusively by KBS, voices calling for an investigation into the truth are emerging from the ruling party, asserting that the necessity of prosecutorial reform has been proven.

The head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office at the time of the incident has been reported.

This is a report by reporter Choi Yu-kyung.

[Report]

In response to the prosecution's loss of the Gwanbong-gwon ribbon belonging to Jeon Seong-bae, a former fortune teller, the Democratic Party criticized, "The prosecution has proven the necessity of reform on its own."

They urged a thorough investigation, stating it could be considered "evidence destruction."

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "To say it was just a mistake by the staff is really hard to believe. The prosecution should conduct a search and put handcuffs on itself."]

The Rebuilding Korea Party also intensified its offensive, labeling it "intentional incompetence" and "systematic corruption."

[Kim Seon-min/Acting Leader of Rebuilding Korea Party: "Did they lose it? Or did they destroy the evidence? If the police had done that, the prosecution would have investigated the police leadership."]

The Innovation Party reported former head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office Shin Eung-seok and other investigators at the time to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on charges of evidence destruction and dereliction of duty.

Following the Minister of Justice's directive, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office began an inspection just one day after the report, deploying the 'Inspection Division 3,' which handles misconduct by senior prosecutors.

However, some within the ruling party expressed dissatisfaction with the situation of "the prosecution inspecting the prosecution."

They demanded that the Ministry of Justice take direct action, warning that failure to do so would be "protecting its own."

In response, Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho explained, "Currently, both the inspector and the inspection officer at the Ministry of Justice are vacant," and stated that he instructed the Supreme Prosecutors' Office to conduct a swift inspection.

As Minister Jung has stated that he will take all necessary measures to ascertain the facts, if any misconduct is confirmed during the inspection process, an investigation is expected to be inevitable.

This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

