Military adds values training

[Anchor]



The military, which was caught up in the emergency martial law, has decided to educate all service members on constitutional values.



It has been confirmed that this training includes the crime of insubordination.



However, it is reported that topics such as prohibitions on tardiness or restrictions on drinking are not considered legitimate military orders.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the exclusive report.



[Report]



The military was deployed in an illegal imposition of martial law



The military has suffered greatly from unjust orders from superiors.



In response, the Ministry of National Defense has introduced a new educational program titled 'Democracy and Constitutional Protection'.



KBS has obtained the teaching materials and found content regarding the crime of insubordination.



The criterion for judgment is whether it is a 'legitimate military order'.



The material explains that anything not directly related to core operations or maintaining combat readiness is not a 'legitimate order'.



[Military 'Democracy and Constitutional Protection' education video: "Orders related to ethical responsibilities or daily duties as a soldier do not constitute legitimate orders."]



Examples cited include 'prohibitions on tardiness from superiors', 'restrictions on drinking for coastal guard unit leaders', and 'prohibitions on corporal punishment by company commanders'.



This education is aimed at all service members and military personnel, including new recruits who have just arrived at their units.



[Eom Hyo-sik/Secretary General of the Defense Security Forum: "Even an order not to smoke can be questioned as to whether it is an appropriate command or not. There is concern this might cause unnecessary confusion or stress for soldiers, complicating military life."]



While it is necessary for the military to emphasize the importance of legitimate orders in light of the martial law, there are also calls to consider the unique nature of military hierarchy.



[Yoo Yong-won/Member of the National Assembly Defense Committee/People Power Party: "The military operates under a strict command system based on hierarchy, so it is essential to approach this matter very cautiously."]



A military official explained that the newly introduced educational content addresses insubordination from a legal perspective, and that disciplinary actions or punishments for disobeying orders can be handled separately.



KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



