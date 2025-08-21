News Today

[News Today] Special counsel reviews Kim's watch video

입력 2025.08.21 (17:42) 수정 2025.08.21 (17:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The special counsel team is suspecting the watch seen in the video is the same one at the center of the controversy. As seen, Kim Keon-hee, who had denied knowing anything about the watch, is now shown wearing a similar one. Her testimony about receiving luxury gifts has been proven false. Here's KBS' exclusive report.

[REPORT]
The special prosecutor team raided the home of former first lady Kim Keon-hee's relative on July 25th.

There, the investigators seized the counterfeit necklace Kim had worn during her overseas trip and an empty watch box with a warranty certificate. But during her first questioning, she said she knows none of the items except the necklace.

It has been difficult to prove businessman Seo Seong-bin's testimony that he had bought her the gift without the actual watch.

But now the special counsel team concluded that the watch Kim was wearing in a video was similar to the one given by Seo Seong-bin. The video was recorded when she supposedly received a luxury designer bag.

The investigation is expected to speed up as they have obtained the video.

The former first lady's testimonies about expensive gifts have been found to be false.

This is a luxury necklace she had worn during her trip to a NATO event.

At first, she said she had borrowed it but later said it was a counterfeit and then changed her statement again, saying it was a gift for her mother.

But her lies were revealed when Seohee Construction chairman Lee Bong-kwan confessed that he had given the necklace in return for his son-in-law's appointment to public office.

Kim Keon-hee's team also maintained that she had nothing to do with the necklace, bag, and ginseng tea given to her from the Unification Church through Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman and Kim's close associate.

But the investigation team obtained a transcript of Kim saying that she had received the ginseng powder and believes that other gifts were delivered to her as well.

Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS
A suspect is not obligated to confess, can exercise the right to remain silent. But when false testimonies are made, it could be used against the suspect in investigation and the court of law.

Kim Keon-hee was again summoned to the special counsel office Thursday afternoon.

Her detainment has been extended until the end of this month.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Special counsel reviews Kim's watch video
    • 입력 2025-08-21 17:42:10
    • 수정2025-08-21 17:43:17
    News Today

[LEAD]
The special counsel team is suspecting the watch seen in the video is the same one at the center of the controversy. As seen, Kim Keon-hee, who had denied knowing anything about the watch, is now shown wearing a similar one. Her testimony about receiving luxury gifts has been proven false. Here's KBS' exclusive report.

[REPORT]
The special prosecutor team raided the home of former first lady Kim Keon-hee's relative on July 25th.

There, the investigators seized the counterfeit necklace Kim had worn during her overseas trip and an empty watch box with a warranty certificate. But during her first questioning, she said she knows none of the items except the necklace.

It has been difficult to prove businessman Seo Seong-bin's testimony that he had bought her the gift without the actual watch.

But now the special counsel team concluded that the watch Kim was wearing in a video was similar to the one given by Seo Seong-bin. The video was recorded when she supposedly received a luxury designer bag.

The investigation is expected to speed up as they have obtained the video.

The former first lady's testimonies about expensive gifts have been found to be false.

This is a luxury necklace she had worn during her trip to a NATO event.

At first, she said she had borrowed it but later said it was a counterfeit and then changed her statement again, saying it was a gift for her mother.

But her lies were revealed when Seohee Construction chairman Lee Bong-kwan confessed that he had given the necklace in return for his son-in-law's appointment to public office.

Kim Keon-hee's team also maintained that she had nothing to do with the necklace, bag, and ginseng tea given to her from the Unification Church through Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman and Kim's close associate.

But the investigation team obtained a transcript of Kim saying that she had received the ginseng powder and believes that other gifts were delivered to her as well.

Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS
A suspect is not obligated to confess, can exercise the right to remain silent. But when false testimonies are made, it could be used against the suspect in investigation and the court of law.

Kim Keon-hee was again summoned to the special counsel office Thursday afternoon.

Her detainment has been extended until the end of this month.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰 “용인서 30대 여성 살해 용의자 강원서 추적 중”

경찰 “용인서 30대 여성 살해 용의자 강원서 추적 중”
김건희 여사 구속 후 3차 소환…건진법사 영장심사 포기

김건희 여사 구속 후 3차 소환…건진법사 영장심사 포기
내란특검, 국회사무처 압수수색 …영장에 ‘피의자 추경호’ 적시

내란특검, 국회사무처 압수수색 …영장에 ‘피의자 추경호’ 적시
실거주 목적만 수도권 주택 거래 …외국인 토지거래허가구역 지정

실거주 목적만 수도권 주택 거래 …외국인 토지거래허가구역 지정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.