[News Today] Special counsel reviews Kim's watch video

[LEAD]

The special counsel team is suspecting the watch seen in the video is the same one at the center of the controversy. As seen, Kim Keon-hee, who had denied knowing anything about the watch, is now shown wearing a similar one. Her testimony about receiving luxury gifts has been proven false. Here's KBS' exclusive report.



[REPORT]

The special prosecutor team raided the home of former first lady Kim Keon-hee's relative on July 25th.



There, the investigators seized the counterfeit necklace Kim had worn during her overseas trip and an empty watch box with a warranty certificate. But during her first questioning, she said she knows none of the items except the necklace.



It has been difficult to prove businessman Seo Seong-bin's testimony that he had bought her the gift without the actual watch.



But now the special counsel team concluded that the watch Kim was wearing in a video was similar to the one given by Seo Seong-bin. The video was recorded when she supposedly received a luxury designer bag.



The investigation is expected to speed up as they have obtained the video.



The former first lady's testimonies about expensive gifts have been found to be false.



This is a luxury necklace she had worn during her trip to a NATO event.



At first, she said she had borrowed it but later said it was a counterfeit and then changed her statement again, saying it was a gift for her mother.



But her lies were revealed when Seohee Construction chairman Lee Bong-kwan confessed that he had given the necklace in return for his son-in-law's appointment to public office.



Kim Keon-hee's team also maintained that she had nothing to do with the necklace, bag, and ginseng tea given to her from the Unification Church through Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman and Kim's close associate.



But the investigation team obtained a transcript of Kim saying that she had received the ginseng powder and believes that other gifts were delivered to her as well.



Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS

A suspect is not obligated to confess, can exercise the right to remain silent. But when false testimonies are made, it could be used against the suspect in investigation and the court of law.



Kim Keon-hee was again summoned to the special counsel office Thursday afternoon.



Her detainment has been extended until the end of this month.