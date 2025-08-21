[News Today] Former PM to be summoned for 3rd time

[LEAD]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was questioned by the special counsel for more than 16 hours until early yesterday. It was his second appearance as a suspect. Investigators have now summoned him again for Friday. They say more questioning is needed before deciding whether to seek a detention warrant on insurrection charges.



[REPORT]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo attended questioning by the special counsel for the second time as a suspect.



The session continued through the night lasting over 16 hours.



Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister

[You were grilled for long hours. How did you respond to questions?] ...



The counsel team summoned him again for Friday, saying more questioning is needed.



In particular, the team regards surveillance camera footage from the presidential office showing Han holding a martial law related document as a key piece of evidence.



Based on that, the team believes that Han discussed the execution of martial law and so his testimony that he didn't see the document is false.



Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister (Feb.)

After the Cabinet meeting lifting martial law, I went to my office and found the martial law declaration document inside my suit pocket.



The team is also verifying circumstantial evidence of Han taking part in the implementation phase after martial law was declared.



They suspect that during a three minute phone call with former culture minister Yoo In-chon and a seven minute call with former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, Han may have given related orders.



His signature on the martial law declaration paper which was rewritten later in order to close legal loopholes constitutes colluding in the insurrection, according to the counsel.



The team explained that as the president's top aide, the prime minister has the duty to defend the country and constitution and their investigation is centered on whether he fulfilled this obligation.



The team will review whether to request a detention warrant after questioning Han for the third time.