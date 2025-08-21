[News Today] KPop Demon Hunters fuel K-food rage

The Netflix animation 'KPop Demon Hunters' is a global hit, and the Korean food it features is trending with it. Korean firms are jumping in, launching products to catch the wave.



Netflix animation film 'KPop Demon Hunters' features K-pop idol groups.



"For the fans!"



The film often shows the main characters devouring Korean food like gimbap, ramyeon and eomuk or fishcake soup.



This scene has Rumi eating a whole roll of gimbap in one bite. A challenge mimicking this scene is going viral on social media.



Challengers in purple hair and wearing a yellow jacket try to gulp down a roll of uncut gimbap.



Various Korean foods appearing in the movie are gaining attention around the world.



A cup ramyeon features the Chinese character resembling the character used in Nongshim's Shin Ramyeon.



And this snack Zoey is gobbling up looks like the company's popular shrimp snack.



Korean food company Nongshim has now decided to join hands with Netflix and market collaborative products.



Limited editions with the movie characters on the packaging will be sold in Korea, North America, Europe and other major markets next week at the earliest.



Park So-hee/ Nongshim Brand Manager

People think of our products when watching ramyeon featured on KPop Demon Hunters. This collaboration could help us set record export sales.



The export of Korean food is on the rise, setting a new record high of 13 billion U.S. dollars last year. But K-food export to the U.S. fell in July for the first time in about two years.



As higher U.S. tariffs drive up the prices of imported products, it remains to be seen whether the popularity of Korean foods featured in the media can keep growing.