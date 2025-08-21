[News Today] K-speech contest held in Vietnam
입력 2025.08.21 (17:42) 수정 2025.08.21 (17:43)
[LEAD]
Thanks to the global Korean Wave, more foreigners are learning Korean than ever. And among them, persuasive Korean speech, delivered in the form of oratory, is gaining popularity. Recently, Vietnam hosted a Korean speech contest where foreign participants showcased their skills.
[REPORT]
Simseok Elementary School Team / Representative of South Korea
Let's vow not to pass by a wildfire. Let's look out for wildfires!
As if to demonstrate how it should be done, Korean children start off the K-Speech World Contest in a thunderous voice.
Their pronunciation may not be perfect but their message is clearly conveyed.
Representative of Cambodia /
I shout with all my strength that if we share love little by little, a better world will come!
Different nationality and ethnicity but the speakers say their lives have changed while learning Korean.
A speaker from Africa says the Korean language has provided hope.
Representative of Ethiopia /
As I got to know Korean culture, I dreamed of a bright future for Ethiopia.
Some 40 orators from 24 countries battled it out in their Korean speech skills.
Representative of Laos /
Physical violence leaves scars on the other's body. Verbal violence leaves pain in the heart.
Kim Kyung-seok / Chair, Korea Speech·Eloquence Association
Foreign contestants these days give persuasive speeches by expressing their thoughts and feelings in an emotional way.
K-speech is becoming a symbol of confidence for the future global generations.
Representative of Vietnam /
Now it's our turn. We can do it too!
