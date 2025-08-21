[News Today] ‘Angel’ Ma Dong-seok in new KBS drama

KBS is reviving its weekend drama mini series lineup starting this week. The first project is 'Twelve', marking actor Ma Dong-seok's return to television after nearly ten years.



Actor Ma Dong-seok also known as Don Lee in Hollywood, is returning to the small screen for the first time in nearly a decade.



"Where are these guys wandering around again."



Ma who took part from the drama's production and planning stage plays 'Taesan' the tiger, the leader of the 12 angels.



Ma Dong-seok / Role of 'Taesan'

I took part in the screenplay and helped with the world building. This drama is freshly made so I very much look forward to how viewers will respond.



Actor Park Hyung-sik plays the villain, the demon 'Ogwi' the angels' arch enemy who seeks mankind's destruction.



Park Hyung-sik / Role of 'Ogwi'

Ogwi has many secrets. As I appear in the peaceful human world, an evil is unleashed again.



The drama's motif is the 12 zodiac animals. Uniquely Korean elements are further added to create the world and the story.



Another thing to watch out for are the action packed scenes by the host of actors starring alongside Ma.



Kang Dae-gyu / Director, Drama 'Twelve'

I focused on striking a balance in terms of action among all characters, the 12 angels.



KBS seeks to regain its status as a drama series powerhouse. This weekend miniseries is looked to help propel the station to new heights. 'Twelve' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m.