Heatwave worsens rain-damaged areas

[Anchor]



Today (Aug. 20th), the heat wave continued across the country.



In areas that recently suffered from heavy rain damage, this heat wave is even more severe.



Residents have been suffering from double hardships as they have been without electricity and water for over a week.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



Even in the middle of the day, the stairs are so dark that people need to use a flashlight to walk down.



This place is still trapped in the aftermath of the heavy rain that fell on the 13th.



Water and electricity remain cut off, and residents have not been able to return home for a week.



The empty apartments are also exposed to crime.



[Apartment Resident: "There have been attempts to forcibly open door locks and doors. Since people are around only during the day, that is targeted, causing secondary damage."]



It has been over a week since the apartment parking lot was flooded due to the heavy rain, but drainage work has not even been completed, leaving debris floating and vehicles stuck.



The situation is the same for commercial buildings. Food ingredients have al rotted, and electronic products and dishes have been damaged.



[Kim Gye-cheol/Store Owner: "We can’t even imagine covering recovery costs right now. Thinking about it makes it impossible for us to come out and work here."]



In the places where rainwater has receded, mold is everywhere, making it difficult to resume business.



[Oh Seung-hoon/Commercial Merchant: "It's been 8 days without electricity and water. Nothing is working, so we can't do anything. Inside, mold is growing, and there is a terrible smell."]



Merchants claim that they submitted a request to the district office to inspect the drainage facilities two months ago.



[Apartment Merchant/June: "The sewer is blocked, and water keeps backing up. Please take action quickly. It's raining a lot."]



The local government stated that they are currently verifying the related issues and are doing their best for recovery.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



