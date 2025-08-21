News 9

Heatwave worsens rain-damaged areas

입력 2025.08.21 (17:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 20th), the heat wave continued across the country.

In areas that recently suffered from heavy rain damage, this heat wave is even more severe.

Residents have been suffering from double hardships as they have been without electricity and water for over a week.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.

[Report]

Even in the middle of the day, the stairs are so dark that people need to use a flashlight to walk down.

This place is still trapped in the aftermath of the heavy rain that fell on the 13th.

Water and electricity remain cut off, and residents have not been able to return home for a week.

The empty apartments are also exposed to crime.

[Apartment Resident: "There have been attempts to forcibly open door locks and doors. Since people are around only during the day, that is targeted, causing secondary damage."]

It has been over a week since the apartment parking lot was flooded due to the heavy rain, but drainage work has not even been completed, leaving debris floating and vehicles stuck.

The situation is the same for commercial buildings. Food ingredients have al rotted, and electronic products and dishes have been damaged.

[Kim Gye-cheol/Store Owner: "We can’t even imagine covering recovery costs right now. Thinking about it makes it impossible for us to come out and work here."]

In the places where rainwater has receded, mold is everywhere, making it difficult to resume business.

[Oh Seung-hoon/Commercial Merchant: "It's been 8 days without electricity and water. Nothing is working, so we can't do anything. Inside, mold is growing, and there is a terrible smell."]

Merchants claim that they submitted a request to the district office to inspect the drainage facilities two months ago.

[Apartment Merchant/June: "The sewer is blocked, and water keeps backing up. Please take action quickly. It's raining a lot."]

The local government stated that they are currently verifying the related issues and are doing their best for recovery.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heatwave worsens rain-damaged areas
    • 입력 2025-08-21 17:58:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 20th), the heat wave continued across the country.

In areas that recently suffered from heavy rain damage, this heat wave is even more severe.

Residents have been suffering from double hardships as they have been without electricity and water for over a week.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.

[Report]

Even in the middle of the day, the stairs are so dark that people need to use a flashlight to walk down.

This place is still trapped in the aftermath of the heavy rain that fell on the 13th.

Water and electricity remain cut off, and residents have not been able to return home for a week.

The empty apartments are also exposed to crime.

[Apartment Resident: "There have been attempts to forcibly open door locks and doors. Since people are around only during the day, that is targeted, causing secondary damage."]

It has been over a week since the apartment parking lot was flooded due to the heavy rain, but drainage work has not even been completed, leaving debris floating and vehicles stuck.

The situation is the same for commercial buildings. Food ingredients have al rotted, and electronic products and dishes have been damaged.

[Kim Gye-cheol/Store Owner: "We can’t even imagine covering recovery costs right now. Thinking about it makes it impossible for us to come out and work here."]

In the places where rainwater has receded, mold is everywhere, making it difficult to resume business.

[Oh Seung-hoon/Commercial Merchant: "It's been 8 days without electricity and water. Nothing is working, so we can't do anything. Inside, mold is growing, and there is a terrible smell."]

Merchants claim that they submitted a request to the district office to inspect the drainage facilities two months ago.

[Apartment Merchant/June: "The sewer is blocked, and water keeps backing up. Please take action quickly. It's raining a lot."]

The local government stated that they are currently verifying the related issues and are doing their best for recovery.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰 “용인서 30대 여성 살해 용의자 강원서 추적 중”

경찰 “용인서 30대 여성 살해 용의자 강원서 추적 중”
김건희 여사 구속 후 3차 소환…건진법사 영장심사 포기

김건희 여사 구속 후 3차 소환…건진법사 영장심사 포기
내란특검, 국회사무처 압수수색 …영장에 ‘피의자 추경호’ 적시

내란특검, 국회사무처 압수수색 …영장에 ‘피의자 추경호’ 적시
실거주 목적만 수도권 주택 거래 …외국인 토지거래허가구역 지정

실거주 목적만 수도권 주택 거래 …외국인 토지거래허가구역 지정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.