News 9

Ma Dong-seok returns to TV

입력 2025.08.21 (17:58)

[Anchor]

KBS weekend miniseries is making a comeback.

The first installment features actor Ma Dong-seok, who returns to TV drama after 10 years, in 'Twelve'.

Let's meet the main characters of the drama and see what kind of refreshing action they will present this time.

Kim Hye-joo reports.

[Report]

["In the beginning, the gods sent 12 angels to protect humans from evil spirits..."]

Actor Ma Dong-seok returns to the small screen after nearly 10 years.

["Where are these guys wandering around again?"]

Ma Dong-seok participated in the production process of the drama, and also plays the role of Taesan, the 'Tiger' leading the 12 angels.

[Ma Dong-seok/Role of Taesan: "I participated in the script and created its worldview. This 'Twelve' project has been developed recently and feels fresh, so I am very excited to see how it will be received..."]

The role of 'Ogui', the nemesis of the 12 angels and the evil force trying to lead humanity to destruction, is played by actor Park Hyung-sik.

[Park Hyung-sik/ Role of Ogui: "Ogui is a character with many secrets. As I appear in the human world, evil suddenly stirs up this peaceful human world..."]

The motif of 'Twelve' is based on the 12 zodiac gods, infused with Korean elements to create a unique worldview.

This is also a key point of the drama.

["We are no different from ordinary people. How can we fight against evil spirits?"]

Along with this, the dazzling stars who will showcase Ma Dong-seok's signature refreshing action are also considered a charm of 'Twelve'.

[Kang Dae-kyu/Director of 'Twelve': "I focused on balancing the action of each of the 12 angels in the drama."]

KBS, declaring its revival as a drama powerhouse, will present the weekend miniseries 'Twelve', which will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM starting this week.

KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

김혜주
공지·정정

