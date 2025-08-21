President envisions cultural powerhouse

동영상 고정 취소

President Lee Jae Myung pledged to invest in and support K-pop, declaring the creation of a proud cultural powerhouse.



In a program aired today on Arirang TV, President Lee stated that "the opportunity to properly showcase the power of Korean culture has begun."



He also reaffirmed the principle of "supporting without interference," emphasizing the need to create opportunities for everyone to challenge themselves in a free environment.



Today's program featured director Maggie Kang from 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' and members of the girl group TWICE to discuss ways to foster content development.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!