Security guarantees for Ukraine

[Anchor]



Europe and the United States are rushing to prepare a security guarantee plan for Ukraine.



The goal is to establish specific measures and engage in swift negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Russia does not seem to be in a hurry.



This is Song Young-seok reporting from Berlin.



[Report]



Just a day after the 'White House meeting', the United States, Europe, and Ukraine have formed a trilateral committee to begin discussions on security guarantees.



Local media reported that a type of 'Korean-style solution' will be discussed.



Similar to the ceasefire agreement from the Korean War, it involves freezing the current front lines and creating a 'buffer zone' akin to a demilitarized zone, where Western troops would be deployed.



It is reported that over ten European countries are considering troop deployments.



[Emmanuel Macron/President of France: "The next two weeks are absolutely crucial. We want to work with the United States to effectively implement very important security guarantees."]



To ensure 'collective defense', troops from various countries need to be deployed to the front lines, but the United States appears to be stepping back from deploying ground forces.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Fox News Interview: "They're willing to put people on the ground, we're willing to help them with things, especially... probably talk about by air because nobody has the kind of stuff we have."]



The U.S. argues that a security guarantee plan must be created that Russia can accept, but Russia seems to have lowered expectations for swift negotiations, indicating it has no intention of accepting any plan immediately.



[Sergey Lavrov/Russian Foreign Minister: "(Step by step) Gradually, to hold a summit, we must start from the expert level and go through all necessary stages."]



Europe is suspicious that Russia may be stalling for time again.



Russia has engaged in dialogue every time the U.S. pressures for a ceasefire, but the fighting has not stopped and continues.



This is Song Young-seok reporting for KBS News from Berlin.



