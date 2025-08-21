News 9

Security guarantees for Ukraine

입력 2025.08.21 (18:01)

[Anchor]

Europe and the United States are rushing to prepare a security guarantee plan for Ukraine.

The goal is to establish specific measures and engage in swift negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Russia does not seem to be in a hurry.

This is Song Young-seok reporting from Berlin.

[Report]

Just a day after the 'White House meeting', the United States, Europe, and Ukraine have formed a trilateral committee to begin discussions on security guarantees.

Local media reported that a type of 'Korean-style solution' will be discussed.

Similar to the ceasefire agreement from the Korean War, it involves freezing the current front lines and creating a 'buffer zone' akin to a demilitarized zone, where Western troops would be deployed.

It is reported that over ten European countries are considering troop deployments.

[Emmanuel Macron/President of France: "The next two weeks are absolutely crucial. We want to work with the United States to effectively implement very important security guarantees."]

To ensure 'collective defense', troops from various countries need to be deployed to the front lines, but the United States appears to be stepping back from deploying ground forces.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Fox News Interview: "They're willing to put people on the ground, we're willing to help them with things, especially... probably talk about by air because nobody has the kind of stuff we have."]

The U.S. argues that a security guarantee plan must be created that Russia can accept, but Russia seems to have lowered expectations for swift negotiations, indicating it has no intention of accepting any plan immediately.

[Sergey Lavrov/Russian Foreign Minister: "(Step by step) Gradually, to hold a summit, we must start from the expert level and go through all necessary stages."]

Europe is suspicious that Russia may be stalling for time again.

Russia has engaged in dialogue every time the U.S. pressures for a ceasefire, but the fighting has not stopped and continues.

This is Song Young-seok reporting for KBS News from Berlin.

