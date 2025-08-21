Doosan Bears chase 6th straight win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Doosan Bears, riding a winning streak under acting manager Jo Seong-hwan, are challenging for their sixth consecutive victory.



Veteran Yang Eui-ji received applause from fans for his exquisite play, evading a tag and sliding home as if dancing.



Reporter Park Joo-mi has the story.



[Report]



Yesterday, Yang Eui-ji was declared out after a desperate attempt to avoid the opposing defense while sprinting from first to third base.



Today was different.



In the third inning, when a wild pitch occurred, he boldly dashed home from third base.



The umpire’s initial call was out.



However, the slow-motion replay from the video review told a different story.



Although Kim Jong-soo was waiting at home plate to catch the ball, the experienced Yang Eui-ji skillfully avoided Kim Jong-soo's left arm and stepped on home plate as if dancing.



The hustle play by the 38-year-old veteran Yang Eui-ji drew applause from the coaching staff, and after the video review confirmed his score, he danced joyfully with his teammates in the dugout.



Earlier, in the second inning, center fielder Jung Soo-bin made an amazing sliding catch, easing the load on starting pitcher Kwak Bin, as the veteran players of Doosan delighted the fans.



The Kia Tigers, facing the bottom-ranked Kiwoom, suffered from errors.



In the third inning, a throwing error by the shortstop led to one run, and immediately after, a fielding error by the first baseman allowed two more runners to score.



They gave up four runs in the third inning alone, and Kia ultimately lost to Kiwoom due to two errors.



This is KBS News, Park Joo-mi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!