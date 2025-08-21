198cm hope for Korean basketball

동영상 고정 취소

Drawing attention is a true 'big man' prospect wo has emerged at the 'Big Man Camp' where youth basketball players are chasing their dreams.



The spotlight is on Go Hyun-gon, a first-year middle school student standing 198 cm tall.



Could he become the breakthrough presence Korean basketball needs, amid a long-standing drought of dominant centers?



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met him.



[Report]



On a court filled with middle school basketball hopefuls, a boy stands out with his towering height.



That boy is Go Hyun-gon, a first-year middle school student who is 198 cm tall.



Born in 2011 and just 13 years old, he already has a wingspan of 2 m 4 cm.



He’s been growing at a rate of 20 cm per year for the past three years and has now reached a height comparable to Oh Se-keun, who is 2 m tall.



[Oh Se-keun: "Seeing him up close, he has a more intimidating presence... (He is 13 years old in international age.) Hahaha..."]



Even when facing a one-on-one match with guest instructor and former player Jeon Tae-poong, Go Hyun-gon showed no signs of intimidation.



[Go Hyun-gon: "I will break through with a post-up like Jameel Warney."]



Although he has only been playing basketball for two years, his size and potential challenged even Jeon Tae-poong, known for his technical skill.



[Jeon Tae-poong/SK Big Man Camp Special Instructor: "I defended hard at the end, but he is heavier than I expected. You can't teach height. If he puts in the effort, he could be the next Korean in the NBA after Ha Seung-jin."]



Go Hyun-gon is preparing to register as a designated player for SK, just like his senior Edi Daniel, who is about to make his professional debut this year.



A promising player dreaming of becoming a new dominant force in the paint is rising in Korean basketball, which has been long troubled by a shortage of tall centers.



[Go Hyun-gon/1st Year at Jeonju Nam Middle School: "I hope to grow to 2 m 10 cm. I will become a player who can make Korean basketball shine even more in the future."]



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



