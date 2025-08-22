News 9

Lee’s 3-step denuclearization plan

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung has revealed his three-stage plan for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula for the first time.

The plan involves first freezing nuclear weapons, then reducing them, and finally achieving denuclearization.

President Lee stated that he will work closely with the United States and create conditions for dialogue with North Korea.

The first report is by reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

In his Liberation Day speech, President Lee Jae Myung stated that the ultimate goal of denuclearization is a 'nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.'

[President Lee Jae Myung/On Aug. 15: "A peaceful Korean Peninsula is a 'nuclear-free Korean Peninsula' based on friendly cooperation with neighboring countries."]

Ahead of his visit to Japan, he presented more specific measures in an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun.

The three-stage denuclearization roadmap consists of 'nuclear freeze' as the first stage, followed by 'reduction' as the second stage, leading to the third stage of 'denuclearization.'

This is the first time he has unvailed his 'three-stage solution to North Korea's nuclear issue,' stressing that while the ultimate goal is denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, practical realities must be considered.

President Lee stressed that to complete the three-stage denuclearization, he will maintain close cooperation with the United States and create conditions through inter-Korean dialogue.

He also stated that in relations with North Korea, a path of peaceful coexistence and joint prosperity should be sought rather than confrontation.

He mentioned that the 'Arctic shipping route development,' one of his campaign pledges, could be utilized as a tool for inter-Korean cooperation.

With global warming melting glaciers, he said, "We can create a path for cooperation among South Korea, the United States, Russia, North Korea, and Japan."

In response to a question about Korea-China relations, he stated, "Competition, cooperation, confrontation, and conflict coexist," and he will manage the relationship by considering various aspects.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

    입력 2025-08-22 00:11:13
공지·정정

