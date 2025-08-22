Lee stresses Korea-Japan ties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this interview with the Japanese media, President Lee expressed his intention to uphold the decisions of the previous government regarding the comfort women agreement and the forced labor compensation plan, emphasizing the importance of Korea-Japan relations.



There are evaluations from the Japanese side that President Lee has shown a willingness to create a future-oriented relationship.



This is reporter Hwang Jin-woo from Tokyo.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung stated in an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun that he intends to maintain the comfort women agreement from the Park Geun-hye administration and the forced labor compensation plan from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



Although it is a difficult agreement for the Korean people to accept, he believes it is undesirable to overturn it as it is a promise between nations.



President Lee emphasized, however, that it is important to sincerely apologize for past issues until the wounded hearts are healed.



The Yomiuri Shimbun interpreted this as an approach to historical issues from a human perspective, demanding consideration for the Korean people from the Japanese side.



President Lee also stressed that Japan is a very important entity for Korea.



He expressed hope that a new joint declaration that inherits and surpasses the 'Kim Dae-jung-Obuchi Declaration,' which is regarded as a turning point in Korea-Japan relations, can be announced.



In Japan, evaluations have emerged that President Lee has shown a willingness to create a 'future-oriented Korea-Japan relationship' ahead of his visit to Japan.



Given that President Lee criticized the comfort women agreement as humiliating diplomacy during his time as an opposition politician, his emphasis on the need for cooperation has also been met with a sense of 'reassurance.'



The Yomiuri Shimbun dedicated 9 out of its 28 pages to analyze President Lee's interview and conveyed the significance of the upcoming Korea-Japan summit scheduled for the day after tomorrow.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



