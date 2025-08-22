Kim Keon-hee's watch matches gift

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (Aug. 20), we reported on a video showing Kim Keon-hee wearing a watch estimated to be worth tens of millions of won.



Today (Aug. 21), our reporting team analyzed the watch in the video with experts.



It was concluded that the model is the same as the one given to Mrs. Kim by an individual who secured a presidential office contract.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



Kim Keon-hee appears in the video wearing glasses and casual everyday clothes.



Is the watch on her wrist really a high-priced watch worth 52 million won?



KBS reporters first consulted a video expert.



They improved the image quality.



[“After interpreting it with artificial intelligence, new details are added.”]



It was compared to the watch that businessman Seo Seong-bin allegedly gave to Mrs. Kim.



[“The molding is exactly the same at that angle. The light reflection is the same…”]



The distinctive cornered shape, the angle, serrated crown button, and the shape of the watch strap connection all matched, leading to the conclusion that it is indeed the same watch.



[Hwang Min-goo/Head of Legal Video Analysis Institute: “There are unique characteristics to the watch, such as the curved parts. With over 100% certainty, it is just the same watch..."]



This time, we asked a watch master with 50 years of experience.



[“This is a watch with quite a unique design.”]



He stated that it is a design hard to find in other brands and said the two watches appear identical.



[Master Watch Repairer of South Korea/voice altered: “Since there are not many watches of this model, so I believe it strongly resembles the one Seo gave.”]



If this is true, Mrs. Kim was lying at the time.



[Kim Keon-hee/September 2022: “I pay for everything myself. So all the clothes I wear are completely made in Korea. Domestic.”]



The video was filmed on September 13, 2022.



This was six days after businessman Seo allegedly gave the watch to Mrs. Kim on September 7.



Mrs. Kim's side responded to KBS's inquiry about the authenticity of the watch, saying that they will reveal it during the trial.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!