Kim Keon-hee summoned for 3rd time

[Anchor]

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee underwent her third special prosecutor's investigation today (Aug. 21) since her arrest.

We connect with our reporter covering the special investigation.

Lee Hyung-kwan! The investigation just ended a little while ago, and the Mr. Kim did not provide any answers today either.

[Reporter]

Yes, today’s investigation, which started around 2 PM, was conducted in a 'one-way' manner where the special prosecutor's team kept asking questions while Mrs. Kim maintained her silence.

As a result, the investigation concluded around 5:30 PM after only addressing about half of the 100-page questionnaire prepared by the special prosecutor's team.

The special prosecutor's team has notified Mrs. Kim of a re-summons for this Saturday at 10 AM.

Today’s investigation focused on the 'Geonjin Beopsa and Unification Church solicitation allegations'.

As Mrs. Kim continued to refuse to answer, it is reported that the special prosecutor's team asked, "Why do you refuse even simple questions like whether you know Ms. Yoo Kyung-ok?"

Mrs. Kim reportedly responded that "even if I testify to the truth as I remember it, it could be distorted".

Even when presented with physical evidence such as the entry records of Geonjin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae's vehicle, Mrs. Kim is said to have maintained her silence.

[Anchor]

What happened with the detention warrant review for Geonjin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae today?

[Reporter]

The detention review for Jeon started at 10:30 AM.

However, it ended in just five minutes as Jeon did not appear.

The results of the review have not yet been released, and Jeon is currently waiting at the Seoul Detention Center.

Earlier, Jeon expressed his intention not to attend last night (Aug. 20), stating that he "cannot bear the situation where many people are suffering because of him".

Jeon is accused of receiving expensive necklaces and bags from Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters, between April and August 2022, and delivering them to Mrs. Kim's side along with requests related to Unification Church issues.

He is also suspected of attempting to interfere in the 2023 People Power Party leadership election process.

The special prosecutor's team obtained a search warrant for the People Power Party's member list to clarify these allegations.

However, they were unable to execute it due to resistance from People Power Party lawmakers.

This warrant has now expired, but the special prosecutor's team has stated that they are considering reapplying for the warrant.

This has been Lee Hyung-kwan from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.

공지·정정

