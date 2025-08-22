FM skips Korea-Japan summit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun has departed for the United States today (Aug. 21).



He is skipping the Korea-Japan summit scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Aug. 23) and going directly to the United States.



There are speculations that something unexpected has arisen regarding the Korea-U.S. summit.



Reporter Song Geum-han has the story.



[Report]



Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun left for the United States this afternoon ahead of the Korea-Japan summit that will be held the day after tomorrow.



The early departure was decided yesterday (Aug. 20) at the suggestion of our side, not the United States, and it is reported that Minister Cho took a flight that transits through the U.S. rather than a direct flight to Washington.



A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official explained, "To ensure thorough and meticulous preparation, he plans to visit first and conduct a final check with the U.S. side on-site."



However, it is known that the schedule for meetings with key officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has not yet been finalized.



Additionally, concerns are being raised that the unusual situation of a foreign minister not attending the Korea-Japan summit and going to the U.S. may indicate an unexpected variable that needs to be addressed at a high level ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit.



[Park In-hwi/Professor of International Studies at Ewha Womans University: "A situation has arisen where the minister needs to take direct action, and the fact that he has gone signifies a message of intent to resolve the situation in some way."]



President Lee will hold a Korea-U.S. summit in Washington, D.C. on the 25th local time, following the Korea-Japan summit the day after tomorrow.



He is also scheduled to visit the Hanwha shipyard in Philadelphia the next day.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



