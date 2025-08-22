News 9

Names of dead not in work plan

[Anchor]

There are indications of inadequate safety management related to the train accident in Cheongdo, Gyeongbuk.

It has been confirmed that two of the victims were not listed on the work plan.

They were substituted on the day of the accident, and an investigation is needed to determine whether they received proper safety training and why the names on the documents do not match the actual workers.

First, we have Yoon Ah-rim reporting.

[Report]

Seven workers walk in a line next to the tracks.

They include one supervisor from Korail and six employees from an external safety inspection company.

Their roles were divided among the work manager, railway operation safety manager, safety manager, train monitor, and technician.

However, two of them, the train monitor and technician, were substituted on the day of the accident.

The work plan created on the day of the accident states that a 10-minute safety training was conducted two hours before the work.

They also signed it.

However, the names of the two actual workers who were deployed are not listed.

One of these two workers has died, and the other was seriously injured.

Each worker's alcohol consumption, fatigue, and sleep time were checked to assess their suitability for the work, indicating that there is a possibility that different people were deployed for the work.

The names signed in the safety training log do not match the actual workers.

It is unclear whether there were false signatures or if they were replaced after the safety training.

Among the substituted workers was a train monitor who was supposed to alert about the approaching train.

[Yoon Kyung-cheol/Professor of Railway Operation Management at Songwon University: "This is obviously a case of poor management. If the person entering is different from the one written down, then basic management has failed."]

Korail stated that it is difficult to confirm why the two workers were substituted differently from the work plan on that day.

Han Moon-hee, the president of Korail, expressed a heavy sense of responsibility regarding this accident and offered his resignation.

KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

