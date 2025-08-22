News 9

Safety gear mandatory in manholes

[Anchor]

Recently, there have been a series of deaths due to manhole accidents during the heatwave.

To prevent prolonged exposure to harmful gases in confined spaces, the Seoul city government has decided to make the wearing of safety equipment mandatory.

Starting next month, workers must wear body cameras and gas concentration meters when working in manholes.

Reporter Kim Woo-jun has the details.

[Report]

A firefighter enters a narrow manhole and pulls out a worker in their 70s who has lost consciousness.

The worker was involved in repairing a water leak during the heatwave and ultimately died inside the manhole.

Just three weeks ago, two manhole workers in Incheon also died from gas asphyxiation.

Among the 66 people who suffered accidents in manhole work over the past decade, 36 lost their lives.

This means that one in two does not return alive, making it the most deadly among industrial accidents.

In response to the ongoing manhole accidents, the Seoul city government has decided to mandate the wearing of safety equipment.

Starting next month, all workers in confined spaces in Seoul must wear body cameras and gas concentration meters.

The body cameras will be used to record essential safety procedures, such as the operation of ventilation systems and the wearing of protective gear.

[Yoon Dong-soo/Manhole Construction Site Manager: "Since it is a confined space, there are many harmful gases coming from the sewage. Having body cameras allows workers to be more cautious before entering, which I think is a good thing."]

What I am holding is a gas detector.

By inserting the hose into the manhole and pressing the pump, it can measure the concentration of harmful gases, including carbon monoxide, as well as the oxygen levels in real-time.

The Seoul city government has also ensured that emergency rescue equipment, such as air respirators and supply masks, are always available on-site for quick rescue in case of an accident.

This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.

