Consumer coupons use expanded

[Anchor]

For rural residents who find it difficult to use their consumer coupons, the number of places where they can be used is increasing.

Consumer coupons can now be used at Nonghyup Hanaro Mart and local food direct sales stores in rural areas.

Soldiers will also be able to use consumer coupons near their military bases in the future.

This is reporter Go Ah-reum.

[Report]

The first round of consumer coupon distribution has a rate of 97.6%.

470,000 military personnel across the country have also received consumer coupons.

However, since the places where they can be used are restricted to their "registered residence," soldiers could only use them at the PX on base unless they went on leave.

[Soldier on leave/voice altered/Aug. 1: "Since I can only use them at my registered address, it’s inconvenient to have to spend my own money when I go out or on leave."]

In rural areas, even if they receive consumer coupons, they often find them useless.

Since supermarkets and convenience stores do not sell fresh food or daily necessities, they sometimes have to travel to other neighborhoods for shopping.

Considering these inconveniences, the government has decided to significantly expand the places where consumer coupons can be used.

Starting tomorrow (Aug. 22), over 650 Nonghyup Hanaro Marts in economically vulnerable towns and villages will be newly included.

Including the previously designated locations, consumer coupons will be usable at a total of 779 stores.

Additionally, over 200 local food direct sales stores will also be newly registered as places where coupons can be used.

[Ha Jong-mok/Director of Local Finance Bureau, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: "The local governments provided feedback considering the current state of the local economy and the impact on nearby small businesses..."]

Improvements for military personnel have also been established.

The second round of consumer coupons, which will be distributed starting on the 21st of next month, can be used near military bases even if the soldiers receive prepaid cards from the community center in their service area, regardless of their registered address.

Detailed information on where to use consumer coupons can be found on the Ministry of the Interior and Safety or Nonghyup websites.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

