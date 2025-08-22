News 9

Repeat drunk driver caught

입력 2025.08.22 (00:49)

[Anchor]

Recently, a drunk driver was caught by the police after a chase in Daejeon.

This individual was a repeat offender who had already been punished for drunk driving.

Despite the enactment of the Yoon Chang-ho Act, which increased penalties, the rate of repeat drunk driving offenses has not decreased and still exceeds 40%.

Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the story.

[Report]

In the late night hours, a car suddenly makes a left turn and speeds away.

A taxi and a patrol car begin the chase together.

[“I’ve confirmed the vehicle. (I’ll try to catch it as best as I can.)”]

Ignoring the stop signal, the car finally comes to a halt when blocked by a taxi.

The driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.132%, indicating he was heavily intoxicated.

He had previously been punished for drunk driving twice.

[Taxi Driver/Voice Altered: “He slightly rolled down the window and said 'I'm sorry,' but his eyes were a bit glazed, so I thought he must have been drinking.”]

After parking at a police station, the man got out of the car and, upon seeing the police, panicked and tried to drive away again but was stopped.

He mistakenly thgouth it was a restaurant for a second drinking stop after already consuming alcohol, and he also had a prior history of drunk driving.

The repeat drunk driving rate was 43.1% last year, consistently exceeding 40% each year.

Six years have passed since the Yoon Chang-ho Act, which strengthens penalties for drunk driving, was implemented, yet the rate of repeat offenses remains unchanged.

A system has been introduced that mandates the installation of drunk driving prevention devices in vehicles for those caught drunk driving twice within five years, but the first application of this measure will not occur until after October next year.

[Lee Han-na/Lawyer: “Most drunk drivers are very afraid of not being able to drive, but they are not afraid of being punished.”]

As a result, there are calls to strengthen sanctions so that individuals whose licenses are revoked due to drunk driving cannot obtain a new license.

This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.

