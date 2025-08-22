Fresh blue crabs hit market

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting today (Aug. 21), the ban on catching blue crabs has been lifted, marking the official start of the autumn blue crab season.



From the first day of operations, there has been a bountiful catch, and supermarkets have already entered into a discount competition.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun followed the process of freshly caught blue crabs reaching consumers.



[Report]



In the early dawn before the sun had risen, a blue crab fishing boat returned to the port after its catch.



The boat was filled with freshly caught blue crabs, and each container was packed with fresh blue crabs of the season.



This is the first fishing site since the lifting of the ban.



On this day, the first fishing vessel caught 4 tons of blue crabs.



The harvest amount has increased by 50% compared to last year.



The crabs are lively and fresh.



The sorting hands are busy.



With a larger harvest than usual, the auction market is bustling with activity.



More male crabs, known for their plump meat and good taste, have been caught.



[Moon Seong-hoon/Sosan Fisheries Cooperative Mid-Dealer: "This year, I believe the quality is superior compared to last year and the year before, so I think the high-quality male crabs that consumers want will be the most popular."]



The sorted crabs will arrive at supermarkets nationwide around lunchtime on the same day.



["The products that came in today right after the ban was lifted, and the meat is the fullest. Customers, don’t miss out on the blue crabs. This is the lowest price of the year."]



Consumers gathered for the first autumn blue crab discount news.



They are selecting crabs that are a bit more plump from the display.



[Yoo Myung-ho/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "I came to buy some blue crabs since the ban has been lifted. I think I got them for about half price. I believe they were around 25,000 to 30,000 won per kg, but I think I bought them quite cheaply now."]



Large supermarkets immediately entered into a discount competition for blue crabs as soon as the ban was lifted.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



