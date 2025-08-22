Mom Kim Ja-in takes on challenge

동영상 고정 취소

Ahead of the Sports Climbing World Championships to be held in Seoul next month, 37-year-old Kim Ja-in boldly declared her challenge, stating that she is doing it as a mother.



As top athletes in sports climbing, including Seo Chae-hyun and Lee Do-hyun, strike various poses, the eldest sister Kim Ja-in, 37, also smiles brightly while making a heart with her hands.



The legend of Korean sports climbing, who has won a total of six medals at the World Championships, is at an age where retirement would not be surprising, but she confidently declared her challenge, saying she wanted to try again because she is a mother.



In the World Championships, which will be held for the first time in the country next month, South Korea has set a goal of finishing third overall.



Athletes with disabilities participating in paraclimbing will also join the race of challenges.



