News 9

Track workers missed safety protocol

입력 2025.08.22 (05:33)

[Anchor]

Workers were involved in an accident while walking beside the tracks instead of on the designated path in a narrow section.

In such cases, Korail regulations require workers to confirm whether a train is approaching through radio communication with the adjacent station.

However, it has been revealed that there is no record of any radio communication at that time.

Reporter Lee Se-jung has the details.

[Report]

A freight train passes over the railway where the accident occurred.

The width of the track is 155 cm. Considering the 2-meter space available for worker movement, visibility is clearly obstructed by surrounding underbrush.

[Ahn Joong-man/Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit, Gyeongbuk Police Agency/Yesterday: "The space isn’t very wide. But had they anticipated an approaching train, there would have been enough room to avoid it."]

Such situations are detailed in the work plan as well.

It states, "Be careful not to slip due to the steep slope," followed by "Check the space where you can step and secure a safe path for movement."

This means that special caution is required due to the narrow and uneven terrain.

In particular, it is essential to confirm whether a train is passing.

According to the work movement guidelines, it states, "If the space on the track, or the movement path, is insufficient, you must confirm whether a train is approaching through radio communication with the adjacent station before proceeding."

However, KBS's investigation found that there was no radio communication between the workers and the nearby station or the train driver before the accident occurred.

Moreover, the accident occurred in a section with many curves, making it difficult to visually detect an oncoming train, and no advance notice was given that a train was approaching.

[Lee Yeon-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee/Democratic Party: "I believe it is very clear that there was a lack of training regarding safety manuals and guidelines, which led to this preventable accident."]

The workers had four devices to sound the train alarm, but only three of them were turned on at the time.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung reporting.

이세중
이세중 기자

