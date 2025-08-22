News 9

Plenary gridlock over EBS amendment

[Anchor]

The National Assembly is currently holding a plenary session.

The introduction of the EBS Act amendment, one of the three broadcasting laws, has prompted the People Power Party to once again enter into an unlimited debate.

Let's go to the National Assembly.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun! How many hours has the filibuster been going on now?

[Reporter]

Yes, the filibuster on the EBS Act amendment started around 10:40 AM, so it is currently in its 11th hour.

The People Power Party has initiated a filibuster to block the vote on the Democratic Party's EBS bill, which was introduced during today’s plenary session.

The EBS Act amendment aims to increase the number of board members of the Korea Educational Broadcasting System and diversify the entities that recommend directors.

The People Power Party argues that it is a bad law aimed at seizing control of public broadcasting. In contrast, the Democratic Party claims it is a bill to ensure the fairness of EBS governance.

[Choi Hyung-du/People Power Party Member: "The core of this broadcasting law amendment is that it allows for the control of the public broadcasting board..."]

[Kim Woo-young/Democratic Party Member: "It includes provisions to make the selection process for the president more democratic and transparent."]

Before the EBS Act was introduced, the amendment to the structure of the Broadcasting Culture Promotion Foundation, which is the major shareholder of MBC, was passed under the leadership of the ruling coalition.

[Anchor]

The plenary session is scheduled until the 25th, and there are quite a few contentious bills.

Are we likely to see today’s (Aug. 21) scenario repeated?

[Reporter]

Yes, the ruling and opposition parties had previously agreed to a continuous plenary session schedule until the 25th.

For now, the filibuster on the EBS Act will end tomorrow morning, 24 hours after the Democratic Party submitted a motion to conclude it, and a vote will follow immediately.

However, the amendment to the Labor Union Act, also known as the "yellow envelope law," which the Democratic Party plans to address next, is scheduled to be introduced in the plenary session the day after tomorrow (Aug. 23).

This is because the People Power Party has a party convention scheduled for tomorrow (Aug. 22).

The Democratic Party also plans to introduce and process other contentious bills in succession, including a more stringent Commercial Act amendment, while the People Power Party is expected to respond with filibusters for each bill, so the standoff between the ruling and opposition parties is likely to continue for the time being.

This has been KBS News Kim Cheong-yun from the National Assembly.

