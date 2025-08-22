Woman killed in Yongin officetel

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This morning (Aug. 21), a woman in her 30s was found dead in the underground parking lot of an officetel in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



The police are pursuing a man who stabbed the woman with a weapon and fled the scene.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.



[Report]



Early in the morning, police cars enter the officetel.



Firefighters also arrive shortly after.



Around 5:45 AM today, a woman of Chinese nationality in her 30s was found dead in the underground parking lot of an officetel in Suji District, Yongin City.



[Officetel Official/Voice Altered: "A resident reported it, and the police were dispatched. They checked all the CCTV footage in the morning. It seems they are on the chase..."]



According to the CCTV footage, about three hours earlier, around 2:45 AM, a man in his 30s approached the woman and wielded a weapon.



Her body was discovered on the fourth basement level of the parking structure.



The police believe that the man may have planned the crime in advance, as he had prepared a weapon and a getaway vehicle.



It is reported that the victim and the suspect had a prior relationship of store owner and customer.



Additionally, it has been confirmed that the victim had reported the suspect for sexual offenses on two occasions in the past.



The man fled the scene in a rental car he had borrowed earlier and abandoned the vehicle at a middle school in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province before disappearing.



The police are continuing their pursuit of the man while also requesting an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death of the victim.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!