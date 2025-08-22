News 9

Healthcare gap hits rural areas

입력 2025.08.22 (05:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last week, recruitment began for second-half residency positions, and signs of polarization are already emerging.

As of today (Aug. 21), it has been reported that five major hospitals in Seoul have filled about 70-80% of their quotas.

However, regional national university hospitals have only filled about 50-60% of their quotas.

In particular, essential departments such as obstetrics and pediatrics are seeing even lower application rates.

Some hospitals have even offered incentives such housing and night shift exemptions to attract residents.

Due to the shortage of essential department doctors in rural areas, there have been cases where infants with pneumonia were transferred hundreds of kilometers to Seoul.

Reporter Jin Seon-min reports.

[Report]

A couple in their 30s living in Samcheok, Gangwon Province.

Their 12-month-old daughter, who was healthy, can no longer see or control her body properly.

Last month, while seeking treatment for pneumonia, she suffered brain damage due to cardiac arrest.

[Baby's Father/Samcheok, Gangwon Province: "Even though I've lived in Samcheok my whole life, I've never regretted it like this. I feel sorry for my child. It wasn't an accident; it was just that she received treatment too late."]

When they arrived early in the morning at Samcheok Medical Center, they were told the facility couldn’t provide treatment and were referred to a larger hospital.

They took a private ambulance to Gangneung Asan Hospital, but there was no pediatric respiratory specialist available.

She was then transferred to Chuncheon Gangwon National University Hospital, but the baby's condition had worsened.

Eventually, she was taken to one of Seoul’s ‘Big 5’ hospitals late that night.

This means the child was transported more than 330 kilometers to Seoul, over 15 hours, not being able to receive adequate treatment in her hometown.

[Baby's Father/Samcheok, Gangwon Province: "The people here, we too are people. At the very least, there should be a system in place for children to receive proper treatment..."]

As more doctors avoid pediatrics and specialists continue to leave rural areas, regional healthcare continues to suffer.

Currently, 14 cities and counties nationwide have no pediatric specialists at all.

[Choi Yong-jae/President of the Korean Pediatric Association: "In vulnerable areas, facilities should be able to operate without worrying about finances, just like fire stations, so that children can receive care within the golden time."]

Although conflicts between the medical community and the government are coming to an end, there are no signs of normalization for healthcare in non-capital regions and essential departments.

KBS News, Jin Seon-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Healthcare gap hits rural areas
    • 입력 2025-08-22 05:33:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last week, recruitment began for second-half residency positions, and signs of polarization are already emerging.

As of today (Aug. 21), it has been reported that five major hospitals in Seoul have filled about 70-80% of their quotas.

However, regional national university hospitals have only filled about 50-60% of their quotas.

In particular, essential departments such as obstetrics and pediatrics are seeing even lower application rates.

Some hospitals have even offered incentives such housing and night shift exemptions to attract residents.

Due to the shortage of essential department doctors in rural areas, there have been cases where infants with pneumonia were transferred hundreds of kilometers to Seoul.

Reporter Jin Seon-min reports.

[Report]

A couple in their 30s living in Samcheok, Gangwon Province.

Their 12-month-old daughter, who was healthy, can no longer see or control her body properly.

Last month, while seeking treatment for pneumonia, she suffered brain damage due to cardiac arrest.

[Baby's Father/Samcheok, Gangwon Province: "Even though I've lived in Samcheok my whole life, I've never regretted it like this. I feel sorry for my child. It wasn't an accident; it was just that she received treatment too late."]

When they arrived early in the morning at Samcheok Medical Center, they were told the facility couldn’t provide treatment and were referred to a larger hospital.

They took a private ambulance to Gangneung Asan Hospital, but there was no pediatric respiratory specialist available.

She was then transferred to Chuncheon Gangwon National University Hospital, but the baby's condition had worsened.

Eventually, she was taken to one of Seoul’s ‘Big 5’ hospitals late that night.

This means the child was transported more than 330 kilometers to Seoul, over 15 hours, not being able to receive adequate treatment in her hometown.

[Baby's Father/Samcheok, Gangwon Province: "The people here, we too are people. At the very least, there should be a system in place for children to receive proper treatment..."]

As more doctors avoid pediatrics and specialists continue to leave rural areas, regional healthcare continues to suffer.

Currently, 14 cities and counties nationwide have no pediatric specialists at all.

[Choi Yong-jae/President of the Korean Pediatric Association: "In vulnerable areas, facilities should be able to operate without worrying about finances, just like fire stations, so that children can receive care within the golden time."]

Although conflicts between the medical community and the government are coming to an end, there are no signs of normalization for healthcare in non-capital regions and essential departments.

KBS News, Jin Seon-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

건진법사 전성배 씨, 구속영장 발부

건진법사 전성배 씨, 구속영장 발부
오늘 한덕수 3차 소환…막판 <br>혐의 다지기 총력

오늘 한덕수 3차 소환…막판 혐의 다지기 총력
조현 외교부장관, 한일 정상회담 수행 않고 급거 방미…이유는?

조현 외교부장관, 한일 정상회담 수행 않고 급거 방미…이유는?
방문진법, 국회 본회의 통과…<br>EBS법에 2차 필리버스터 진행

방문진법, 국회 본회의 통과…EBS법에 2차 필리버스터 진행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.