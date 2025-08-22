Israel launches Gaza operation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Israeli military has launched the 'Gaza City Occupation Operation' under the orders of Prime Minister Netanyahu.



Concerns are rising over the potential harm to Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians, while U.S. President Trump has praised Netanyahu as a war hero.



This is a report from Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.



[Report]



Armed Israeli soldiers are running and firing their weapons while using walls as shields.



The operation to occupy Gaza City, the last stronghold of Hamas and a densely populated area, has begun.



It is estimated that about 20 Israeli hostages are also being held there.



Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered the military operation, demanding a swift defeat of Hamas.



[Effie Defrin/Brigadier General/Israeli Army Spokesperson: "We will focus our attacks on both ground and underground terror facilities. We will ensure that residents do not rely on Hamas."]



The Israeli military has begun a massive troop reinforcement, mobilizing 60,000 reservists.



A forced relocation order is expected to be issued for about 1 million Palestinian residents of Gaza City.



Although they promised to minimize civilian casualties by setting up two additional relief distribution centers and field hospitals, the international community expressed concerns about the inevitability of large-scale casualties.



On the other hand, President Trump has hailed himself and Netanyahu as war heroes.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "He's a war hero. I guess I am too. Nobody cares but I am too. I mean, I sent those planes."]



Israel has also approved plans for the construction of settlements in the West Bank, making it difficult to establish a Palestinian independent state.



There are concerns that the aggressive movements of the Israeli right-wing could lead to a cycle of bloodshed that may continue for years.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.



