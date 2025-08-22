Lotte struggles to end losing streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional baseball, Lotte is making a full-scale effort to escape a 10-game losing streak.



Lotte scored their first run in a long time and was on the verge of victory, but faced another crisis with a large number of runs allowed in the 6th inning.



Reporter Han Seong-yoon, please tell us more.



[Report]



In the top of the first inning, with no outs and a runner on first, Lotte's Park Chan-hyung's bunt turned into a hit amid confusion in the LG defense.



The runner on second, Hwang Seong-bin, was caught in a pickoff attempt but recorded a stolen base due to a defensive error.



The run scored by Lotte from Ko Seung-min's sacrifice fly was their first run in 18 days since August 3.



Lotte also succeeded in adding another run in the 3rd inning, taking advantage of an error by the LG third baseman.



Leading 4-0 in the top of the 4th, Lee Ho-jun hit his first professional home run, and in the top of the 5th, Na Seung-yeop's timely hit extended the lead to 6-0.



Just when victory seemed likely for Lotte, starting pitcher Lee Min-seok, who had been pitching well, faltered in the bottom of the 6th, leading to a crisis.



LG scored a run with Oh Ji-hwan's timely hit with the bases loaded, followed by a wild pitch from relief pitcher Jeong Cheol-won, allowing another run to score.



The situation escalated with Koo Bon-hyuk's two-RBI timely hit, and LG scored a total of 4 runs in the 6th inning.



In the top of the 7th, LG's Austin and Moon Bo-kyung hit back-to-back home runs, bringing the game back to even.



Currently, in the bottom of the 9th, LG is at bat and the score is tied at 6-6.



In another game, Doosan's Park Gye-beom hit a grand slam home run off Hanwha's starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin in the top of the 7th, where the score was tied at 2-2.



Park Gye-beom has now hit 3 grand slam home runs out of his total of 17 career home runs, earning him the title of "Grand Slam Man."



Doosan, led by Park Gye-beom's grand slam, defeated Hanwha and extended their winning streak to 7 games.



This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.



