News 9

Lotte struggles to end losing streak

입력 2025.08.22 (05:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In professional baseball, Lotte is making a full-scale effort to escape a 10-game losing streak.

Lotte scored their first run in a long time and was on the verge of victory, but faced another crisis with a large number of runs allowed in the 6th inning.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon, please tell us more.

[Report]

In the top of the first inning, with no outs and a runner on first, Lotte's Park Chan-hyung's bunt turned into a hit amid confusion in the LG defense.

The runner on second, Hwang Seong-bin, was caught in a pickoff attempt but recorded a stolen base due to a defensive error.

The run scored by Lotte from Ko Seung-min's sacrifice fly was their first run in 18 days since August 3.

Lotte also succeeded in adding another run in the 3rd inning, taking advantage of an error by the LG third baseman.

Leading 4-0 in the top of the 4th, Lee Ho-jun hit his first professional home run, and in the top of the 5th, Na Seung-yeop's timely hit extended the lead to 6-0.

Just when victory seemed likely for Lotte, starting pitcher Lee Min-seok, who had been pitching well, faltered in the bottom of the 6th, leading to a crisis.

LG scored a run with Oh Ji-hwan's timely hit with the bases loaded, followed by a wild pitch from relief pitcher Jeong Cheol-won, allowing another run to score.

The situation escalated with Koo Bon-hyuk's two-RBI timely hit, and LG scored a total of 4 runs in the 6th inning.

In the top of the 7th, LG's Austin and Moon Bo-kyung hit back-to-back home runs, bringing the game back to even.

Currently, in the bottom of the 9th, LG is at bat and the score is tied at 6-6.

In another game, Doosan's Park Gye-beom hit a grand slam home run off Hanwha's starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin in the top of the 7th, where the score was tied at 2-2.

Park Gye-beom has now hit 3 grand slam home runs out of his total of 17 career home runs, earning him the title of "Grand Slam Man."

Doosan, led by Park Gye-beom's grand slam, defeated Hanwha and extended their winning streak to 7 games.

This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lotte struggles to end losing streak
    • 입력 2025-08-22 05:33:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

In professional baseball, Lotte is making a full-scale effort to escape a 10-game losing streak.

Lotte scored their first run in a long time and was on the verge of victory, but faced another crisis with a large number of runs allowed in the 6th inning.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon, please tell us more.

[Report]

In the top of the first inning, with no outs and a runner on first, Lotte's Park Chan-hyung's bunt turned into a hit amid confusion in the LG defense.

The runner on second, Hwang Seong-bin, was caught in a pickoff attempt but recorded a stolen base due to a defensive error.

The run scored by Lotte from Ko Seung-min's sacrifice fly was their first run in 18 days since August 3.

Lotte also succeeded in adding another run in the 3rd inning, taking advantage of an error by the LG third baseman.

Leading 4-0 in the top of the 4th, Lee Ho-jun hit his first professional home run, and in the top of the 5th, Na Seung-yeop's timely hit extended the lead to 6-0.

Just when victory seemed likely for Lotte, starting pitcher Lee Min-seok, who had been pitching well, faltered in the bottom of the 6th, leading to a crisis.

LG scored a run with Oh Ji-hwan's timely hit with the bases loaded, followed by a wild pitch from relief pitcher Jeong Cheol-won, allowing another run to score.

The situation escalated with Koo Bon-hyuk's two-RBI timely hit, and LG scored a total of 4 runs in the 6th inning.

In the top of the 7th, LG's Austin and Moon Bo-kyung hit back-to-back home runs, bringing the game back to even.

Currently, in the bottom of the 9th, LG is at bat and the score is tied at 6-6.

In another game, Doosan's Park Gye-beom hit a grand slam home run off Hanwha's starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin in the top of the 7th, where the score was tied at 2-2.

Park Gye-beom has now hit 3 grand slam home runs out of his total of 17 career home runs, earning him the title of "Grand Slam Man."

Doosan, led by Park Gye-beom's grand slam, defeated Hanwha and extended their winning streak to 7 games.

This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.
한성윤
한성윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

건진법사 전성배 씨, 구속영장 발부

건진법사 전성배 씨, 구속영장 발부
오늘 한덕수 3차 소환…막판 <br>혐의 다지기 총력

오늘 한덕수 3차 소환…막판 혐의 다지기 총력
조현 외교부장관, 한일 정상회담 수행 않고 급거 방미…이유는?

조현 외교부장관, 한일 정상회담 수행 않고 급거 방미…이유는?
방문진법, 국회 본회의 통과…<br>EBS법에 2차 필리버스터 진행

방문진법, 국회 본회의 통과…EBS법에 2차 필리버스터 진행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.